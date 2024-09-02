Conor McGregor Getting Immediate Title Shot Will Be ‘Unfair’ According to Top UFC Welterweight

Conor McGregor is returning to the UFC but he must not be given an ‘unfair’ shot at the title immediately. Well, this is what the number three ranked welterweight Shavkat Rakhmonov has opined recently.

After winning both the titles in the lightweight and featherweight division, the UFC run of Conor McGregor has been a bit gloomy. However, if ‘The Notorious’ can make a comeback with a thumping victory over Michael Chandler, he could soon be presented with a title shot.

This is what is bugging Shavkat Rakhmonov. The fighter from Kazakhstan recently interacted exclusively with MMAFighting. Speaking about the possibilities of the Irishman getting a welterweight title shot, Rakhmonov said, “To be honest, I don’t even think about when’s Conor going to fight or when he’s going to be ready… I don’t think about all that. He’s been getting ready to fight for a long time but hasn’t [been] able to do that yet… I don’t even think about him winning this one fight in three years is gonna do something.”

Rakhmonov then went on to state that while ‘Mystic Mac’ is definitely a big star, he does not see an instant title shot being spoon-fed to the former double champ. The Kazakh fighter then went on to show his trust in the UFC calling it the ‘most fair organization’ and that they would surely do things rightly.

Well, Rakhmonov has enough reasons to be worried about. The UFC fighter is currently the number one contender for Belal Muhammad’s welterweight title. Despite being ranked lower than Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman, Rakhmonov holds the edge as both Usman and Edwards have lost their title bouts. Although Edwards will look to cash in his rematch clause, that might not be an immediate option.

On the flip side, Conor McGregor has bulked up significantly and will face Michael Chandler in the welterweight division. And if he manages to win in his comeback fight, there is a high probability of McGregor asking for a title shot. However, as rightly pointed out by Rakhmonov, the decision whether or not to grant him the opportunity, will be at the sole discretion of Dana White.

But as of now, all the attention is solely focused on when Conor McGregor will return. After several failed attempts, Dana White has teased his return in his recent Instagram live. McGregor himself also confirmed earlier that he will be making a comeback in 2024, after his broken toe put him out of UFC 303.

The delay in McGregor’s return has made his opponent Michael Chandler lose interest. In his recent statements, Chandler spoke about how he is ready to move on and explore new opportunities. ‘Iron’ also stated that his legacy will not depend on whether or not he will fight McGregor. Thus, with a lot going on around Conor McGregor, it will be interesting to see what happens next.