Conor McGregor Goes Off On 'Cornflake' Canelo Alvarez For Demanding $200 Million To Fight David Benavidez

UFC superstar Conor McGregor goes on a tirade about undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez. The Irishman decided to go off on the Mexican fighter’s pay-per-view buys and compared it to the upcoming UFC Noche card held in The Sphere, Las Vegas.

The Notorious also name-dropped Saudi Adviser Turki Alalshikh after he revealed his disinterest in making the much anticipated Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford fight. Conor McGregor had called out Saul on multiple occasions, and this time, he went mask off on the champion.

Undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez is scheduled to face Edgar Berlanga in an upcoming fight. Both fighters go back-and-forth in a war of words in a recent press conference. After the Mexican superstar revealed his conditions for a potential fight against David Benavidez, Conor McGregor goes off on him.

Fans often demand a Canelo Alvarez vs. David Benavidez fight. However, Saul had denied it on multiple occasions. Recently, the Mexican champion had demanded a whopping $200 million to fight him. Judging by Conor’s recent rant, he appears irate over the Mexican champion’s demand. The Notorious claimed he is not a draw and belittled Saul’s pay-per-view numbers, comparing it to the upcoming UFC Noche card held in The Sphere.

UFC Noche, held in The Sphere, commemorates Mexican Independence Day. Conor McGregor predicts that this event headlined by Sean O’Malley vs. Merab Dvalishvili would dominate Canelo Alvarez’s title defense bout against Edgar Berlanga.

Referring to Canelo as a ‘cornflake,’ McGregor stated that he generates only 300,000 pay-per-view buys. The Notorious believes the champion does not deserve the $200 million that he had demanded for the David Benavidez fight.

“UFC NOCHE is going to run them from the strip,” wrote McGregor. He then went on to give props to Saudi adviser and boxing enthusiast Turki Alalshikh for expressing his unwillingness to make the highly anticipated Terence Crawford vs. Canelo Alvarez fight.

Turki Alalshikh recently put out a statement about how he does not want to make the Canelo Alvarez fight anymore. He believes he would focus on future fights for Terence Crawford following his performance against Israil Madrimov. It appears that Conor McGregor is fully in support of this decision.

“Sheik Turki was right, moving on. CANELO DOESN’T SELL,” ended McGregor. It appears that Alvarez’s demands to fight David Benavidez had really struck a nerve with him. This is far from the end of their back-and-forths as the super middleweight champion decided to respond.

After the Edgar Berlanga press conference, Canelo Alvarez was approached by the media, who questioned him about Conor McGregor’s hostile posts aimed at his pay-per-view numbers. According to Abraham Gonzalez from FightsATW, the super middleweight champion referred to The Notorious as ‘his son.’ He claimed the Irishman was helping Dana White sell the UFC event.

Conor McGregor has called out Canelo Alvarez on multiple occasions. The Notorious once claimed he had anticipated a possible boxing matchup against the super middleweight champion. However, Saul believes he could dominate the Irishman with one hand. Although a fight between the two is highly unlikely, the back-and-forths between them are highly entertaining for fans to watch.