Conor McGregor Goes Off On Donald Trump For Naming Khabib Nurmagomedov As His Favorite UFC Fighter: 'Campaign Ending Decision'

Conor McGregor has once again taken shots at Khabib Nurmagomedov. After the former president of The United States, Donald Trump named The Eagle as his favorite fighter, The Notorious went on a tirade on X (formerly Twitter).

This was also followed up with potential future opponent Iron as he decided to go after The Notorious. Adamant on fighting back, Conor McGregor is firing all cylinders at Donald Trump, Khabib Nurmagomedov and Michael Chandler.

Conor McGregor goes on a tirade after Donald Trump names Khabib Nurmagomedov as his favorite fighter

Popular Kick streamer Adin Ross invited former president Donald Trump to a livestream. The interview consisted of games and gimmicks that catered toward Ross’ prepubescent audience. The 23-year old has endorsed Trump on several occasions and appeared excited to have the 78-year old on his show. Although he spoke about his campaign, these are the moments that went viral.

A moment in the livestream that caught fans’ attention was Donald Trump’s endorsement of Khabib Nurmagomedov. When asked who his favorite fighter was, the former president decided to name drop The Eagle. He also detailed the interaction he had with the former lightweight champion, who supposedly asked him to end the Russia-Ukraine war.

This did not sit right with Conor McGregor, the man who has a long and well-documented rivalry with The Eagle. Upon witnessing his endorsement, The Notorious decided to go off in a series of tweets aimed at Khabib Nurmagomedov .

Advertisement

“Campaign ending decision. A smelly fat mountain monkey from the inbred mountains of Dagestan is your favorite UFC (AMERICAN COMPANY) fighter? Wow. Abysmal,” wrote Conor McGregor on X (formerly Twitter). After the former president’s attempted assassination, the Irishman tweeted in support of him. However, validating his rival appears to be the last straw for the Irishman to quit his endorsement of Donald Trump.

This post was countered by potential future opponent Michael Chandler. The American fighter cited McGregor’s pullout at UFC 303 as him being a coward. The Notorious’ recent appearance at a supposed motorcycle rally was also brought up by Iron, who claimed South Dakota was a 100% Red state and going against Donald Trump would not be a wise idea.

Failing to surrender, Conor McGregor immediately clapped back. Despite Michael Chandler’s several encounters with Donald Trump, the Irishman claimed that the president has no knowledge of who he is. “He probably thinks you are a little broke begging a***wipe,” wrote The Notorious.

Advertisement

Both contenders proceeded to predict their future fight. Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler detail their strategy to dismantle each other . A fight date between the two has not been fixed as of yet. However, with The Notorious revealing that his injured toe is healing back to its normal state, an announcement in December is possibly in the works.

Khabib Nurmagomedov is yet to respond to said posts. However, this did not stop Conor McGregor from going after the former lightweight champion. Since their UFC 229 build up, both contenders have expressed strong disdain towards each other. Arguably being the most intense rivalry, it is most certain that both fighters might not call a truce.