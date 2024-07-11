Conor McGregor Goes off on Dustin Poirier in Latest Online Tirade: ‘Broke Scammer Alert'

Conor McGregor once again goes after Dustin Poirier. On multiple occasions, The Notorious has employed a ‘no holds barred’ method of trash-talking Diamond. This time, it is no different as he disparages the American contender’s charity organization.

Dustin Poirier and his wife Jolie, have always been on Conor McGregor’s trash-talk radar. After Khabib Nurmagomedov offered to auction Diamond’s UFC 302 fight kit for charity, The Notorious referred to them as scammers.

Conor McGregor goes off on Dustin Poirier and Khabib Nurmagomedov

UFC 302 was the most important fight for Dustin Poirier. The Diamond faced Islam Makhachev for the belt in a five-round battle. However, the American contender came up short and lost via submission in the final round.

Following the bout, Poirier decided to auction the fight kit that he competed in against Islam Makhachev. With proceeds going into The Good Fight Foundation, a non-profit owned by him and his wife that helps people who fall victim to food shortages and environmental hazards.

After the current auction fell through, Poirier revealed on The MMA Hour that former lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov offered to buy it. Possessing a hot-blooded rivalry with both of the fighters, Conor McGregor decided to chime in.

On an Instagram post, posted by MMA Fighting highlighting Dustin’s talk of the auction, Conor McGregor went ballistic in the comment section. “Buy the shorts that he quit in in the most important fight of his life,” wrote the Irishman.

Referring to Dustin and Jolie Poirier as ‘scammers,’ McGregor believed the couple to be con artists. He does not believe The Good Fight Foundation is legit. “BROKE SCAMMER ALERT,” wrote the Irishman in the comments.

McGregor then brought up Khabib Nurmagomedov’s debt controversy. It was recently reported by multiple news outlets that The Eagle allegedly owes over $3 million to Russian tax authorities.

“Khabib a terrorist in serious debt with his own country in which he has now exiled from,” wrote Conor McGregor. The Notorious did not miss an opportunity to go off on his rivals Khabib Nurmagomedov and Dustin Poirier

Dustin Poirier talks Conor McGregor’s pull out of UFC 303

Conor McGregor was scheduled to face Michael Chandler in a much-anticipated return at UFC 303. However, with a supposed toe injury, The Notorious had no chance but to withdraw from the fight.

The Notorious’ long-time rival Dustin Poirier provided his thoughts on the matter. On the MMA Hour, Diamond revealed that it was much more than a toe injury that prompted the fight to come to a halt.

Poirier reveals his own experience in fighting with a lot of injuries. The Diamond says that a pinky toe injury is not enough to withdraw from the bout. However, he claimed he wanted to respect the Irishman as he did not know the ins and outs of his injury.

Dustin Poirier also expressed his thoughts on Michael Chandler’s situation. Since Iron has waited for a potential fight against McGregor for so long, he believed it is a risky move to take another fight in case of a possible loss.

Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor are not on good terms. Although they were cordial with each other prior to UFC 264, the Irishman’s tirade on him and his wife had their relationship turn sour real quick.