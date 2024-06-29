Conor McGregor Goes Off on Khabib Nurmagomedov, Reveals Fighting Him with 'Full Broken Foot' at UFC 229

The rivalry between former UFC two-divisional champion Notorious Conor McGregor and former undefeated UFC lightweight champion The Eagle Khabib Nurmagomedov is among the most extensive and most heated in the company's history.

Former UFC champion Conor McGregor fought Khabib Nurmagomedov in 2018 at UFC 229 pay-per-view. The Eagle choked Mystic Mac in round the fourth.

In the end, Khabib was furious at Notorious’s team and decided to jump out of the cage and attack Conor McGregor's grappling coach, Dillon Danis. And team members of Khabib jumped inside the cage and tried to attack McGregor.

It's been almost seven years, but the hate and heat between Notorious Conor McGregor and The Eagle are the same.

Conor McGregor’s UFC 229 revelation

Recently, an unfortunate terror attack occurred in the Republic of Dagestan. As per some previous reports, a militant named Ghadzimurad Kagirov was involved in a gruesome act in Dagestan was a part of Khabib Nurmagomedov’s gym, and the government has now launched an order to investigate all mixed martial arts gyms for religious extremist elements.

A clip is now going viral on social media, where Russian forces were at the Gym of Khabib Nurmagomedov. Notorious took some brutal shots at The Eagle and his team after the clip went viral and even revealed he fought Khabib with a fully broken foot at UFC 229.

Conor McGregor expressed in a now-deleted Twitter (X) post, “I fought this little bi*ch-made rat with a full broken foot. I should have postponed like I have done this time. For what did I give this little cousin f**ker any advantage for? He sh*t himself on that bus and showed his true chicken heart. Bit*h made spoilt brat. Now you are FU**ED! When you die, I celebrate."

Future of Conor McGregor in UFC

Former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion Conor McGregor has been out of action for almost three and a half years now. The last time Conor McGregor stepped inside the UFC octagon was in 2021 at the UFC 264 pay-per-view, where he faced his long-term rival, former UFC interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier for the third time.

Diamond stuck to his game plan and targeted McGregor's weak lead leg. He managed to land some vicious, clean low leg kicks on Notorious’s leg. By the end of round one, McGregor snapped his leg.

The referee stopped the as Conor McGregor was unable to compete further in the match, and Diamond was announced as the winner of the UFC 264 bout. Conor McGregor was out of the competition and was recovering from his injury.

The stage was set for the return of Conor McGregor, who was scheduled to return at UFC 303 pay-per-view this Saturday and was booked to lock horns with Michael Chandler in a five-round main event match-up at the welterweight division.

Unfortunately, UFC had to cancel the much-awaited fight between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler just two weeks away from the extravaganza after Conor McGregor injured his toe in a sparring session he had while he was preparing for his comeback fight.

Fight enthusiasts are now wondering about Mystic Mac's future in the UFC. Some reports suggest Conor McGregor is now filled with motivation, and his injury is not that severe. In some weeks, he’ll be cleared for the rumble. Conor McGregor and his team are eyeing a return this same year, and the month they are targeting for the potential return is September or October.

