Conor McGregor Has Hilarious Reaction to Reporter Mimicking Him Over Potential Khabib Nurmagomedov Fight at BKFC

Former UFC two-divisional champion Conor McGregor recently made an appearance at the BKFC Spain press conference. Mystic Mac looked absolutely fresh and energetic throughout the presser. McGregor kicked off the press conference with his speech, where he praised BKFC and the fighters competing on the card.

During the fighter's interaction with the media, a reporter from the crowd stood up and claimed his name was Conor, and he was asked to mimic Conor McGregor’s Irish accent. The reporter further asked about a potential fight between him and Khabib Nurmagomedov in the BKFC.

The reporter asked, “There is a well-known rat (referring to Khabib Nurmagomedov) who owes his b*ll*ks off to the Russian government. Would you get that man to BKFC? That man needed a dollar or two. He clearly needs that money to pay the Russian government.”



Conor McGregor hilariously responded to the reporter, mimicking him, “Sounds like I’m talking, I don’t know. Who the f*** is that guy? McGregor further expressed on a potential fight with arch-rival undefeated UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, “The guy (Khabib Nurmagomedov) won’t even fight, come on.”

Conor McGregor provides details on his UFC contract

Conor McGregor has been out of action for almost three long years now. The last time Conor McGregor competed in UFC was in 2021 when he locked horns with former UFC interim champion Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 pay-per-view.

The fight didn't go according to Notorious' plan. In round one, Dustin Poirier kept his game plan from their last clash and targeted Conor McGregor's bad leg. By the end of round one, Conor McGregor snapped his leg and was unable to continue due to the brutal injury.

Conor McGregor was all set to return this year to UFC at UFC 303 pay-per-view after a long wait. Mystic Mac was set to lock horns with Michael Chandler, but unfortunately, UFC had to postpone the fight after Conor McGregor broke his toe in a sparring session he was having while preparing for his comeback fight.

Recently, at the BKFC Spain press conference, Conor McGregor provided an update on his UFC contract and his future. He revealed he has two UFCs left in his contract and is eyeing BKFC in the future.

Conor McGregor claims Khabib Nurmagomedov has left his family in Russia amid controversies

The rivalry between Conor McGregor and undefeated former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is one of the most bitter and heated rivalries in the world of mixed martial arts. The flight between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov took place on UFC 229 pay-per-view in 2018.

Khabib Nurmagomedov won the match after he choked Conor McGregor in the round-forth; it has almost been six long years, but the heat between Khabib Nurmagomedv and Conor McGregor is still the same; both fighters never back from insulting one another when they get the chance,

Recently, Khabib has been involved in some significant controversies, f rom his GYM being under investigation after a terror attacker in Dagestan was identified as a member of Khabib’s GYM to his accounts being on hold for allegedly not paying taxes to the government.

A couple of days back, Conor McGregor quoted an old ESPN tweet from 2018, where Khabib warned UFC that he would leave the company if any of his team got banned from UFC, aiming at fight chaos at UFC 229.

In a now-deleted post, Conor McGregor expressed, " Fast-forward. He has since abandoned, betrayed, and fled Russia entirely, leaving his children, mother, and wife/cousin behind.”

