Conor McGregor Hilariously Reacts To KSI Pulling Out Of His 2 Vs 1 Fight Due To Injury

Conor McGregor has once again taken shots at KSI. After the British YouTuber’s boxing event came to a halt, The Notorious decided to chime in. The Irishman went after JJ after he had announced that he withdrew from his 2v1 bout due to an injury.

KSI and Conor McGregor now have one thing in common. Both fighters have pulled out of their previous bout as a consequence of injuries. However, the Irishman’s insults to the British YouTuber do not seem to have an end.

Conor McGregor’s thoughts on KSI’s withdrawal from his fight

Earlier, British rapper and boxer KSI had recently announced that he wanted to fight two contenders in the ring. And for this bout, the opponents were YouTuber Slim Albaher and professional fighter Anthony Taylor.

This was scheduled to be a unique event for KSI’s boxing organization, Misfits. However, throughout the buildup, fans noticed something off about the British rapper. During press conferences, the usually pumped-up JJ appeared to be in distress.

This had fans speculating about KSI’s condition going forward. To their surprise, the British YouTuber recently announced that he had decided to pull out of the fight due to an unexpected injury. He wrote, “On my doctor's orders, I have been advised to withdraw from Misfits 017 at the 3Arena in Dublin on August 31st.”

Fans wished the YouTuber a speedy recovery. They anticipate KSI’s next fight to be more exciting and expect him to show up feeling better. However, there was one man who did not wish him; UFC superstar Conor McGregor decided to roast the British rapper instead.

“No one gives a f*** lad,” wrote Conor McGregor. It seems like the Irishman has no sympathy for the British YouTuber’s condition. This hilarious response on Instagram immediately took off, making headlines.

Conor McGregor has called out KSI on multiple occasions. During the Anthony Joshua vs. Robert Helenius fight, the Irishman decided to get in the ring and call out the British YouTuber to a bare knuckle boxing fight.

Although KSI declined the offer, the callouts remain stagnant. However, the British YouTuber had previously talked about a boxing match between him and The Notorious. Despite it being unlikely, he expressed his desire to step into the ring against the Irishman.

Similar to KSI, Conor McGregor had to withdraw from his fight against Michael Chandler . The fight that was scheduled to take place at UFC 303 had to be canceled after The Notorious announced he had suffered a pinky toe injury.

