Conor McGregor Hints at Recovery via New Social Media Upload: WATCH

Conor McGregor is all set to make his return! Well, maybe. After sustaining a broken ankle, ‘The Notorious’ went on a three-year hiatus. Meanwhile, a lot of back and forth went into when the Irishman would finally make his return. Last year, McGregor featured in TUF 31 as a coach against Michael Chandler. It was expected that the duo would face off in the grand finale of the event. However, complications related to the USADA testing pool blew that possibility.

‘Mystic Mac’ then turned his attention towards Hollywood. Making an impressive debut in ‘RoadHouse,’ McGregor further delayed his UFC return. However, come July 29, everything looked on course for the king to make his return. But again, a broken toe dashed the hopes of millions. This time around, it seems McGregor is finally ready to step inside the UFC octagon.

Conor McGregor uploads a training video

Hinting at a possible recovery, Conor McGregor uploaded a short clip on social media recently. The footage shows a focused McGregor shadowboxing intensely, lessening the tensions around his health. Although there is no confirmation regarding when he would return, McGregor certainly looked like he was in relatively less discomfort than the previous week.

Reflecting on his potential return earlier, McGregor hinted at a possible August-September timeline. However, when this idea was presented to Dana White, he did not seem too interested. White stated that McGregor is currently injured and should look to recover fully before committing to a match. To prove his point further, the UFC offered an alternate match-up to Michael Chandler.

Michael Chandler wants to wait for Conor McGregor

Michael Chandler recently stated that he was offered a match against Islam Makhachev . However, Chandler did not accept the offer and preferred to wait for McGregor instead. He even expressed interest in fighting ‘The Notorious’ in September if the latter can recover in time.

Well, this can be a huge risk for Michael Chandler. He has been on the wings for almost two years waiting for McGregor. Personalities like Chael Sonnen have already expressed concerns about Chandler waiting too long. With the future looking murky, it will be interesting to see whether Chandler’s gamble to wait pays off.