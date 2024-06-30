Conor McGregor Hints Similar Move for Michael Chandler Clash After Alex Pereira’s Knockout

Did you catch UFC 303's electrifying main event? Alex Pereira defended his title with a stunning left high kick, knocking out Jiri Prochazka. Immediately, Conor McGregor took to Twitter, hinting he might have used the same move against Michael Chandler.

Remember McGregor's withdrawal due to injury? Now, he's sparking conversation with just a tweet and a training photo. What's he planning? Could this be a sneak peek at his strategy for his return?

Did McGregor just reveal his secret weapon for the Chandler clash?

Right after Alex Pereira's stunning victory at UFC 303, Conor McGregor couldn’t stay silent. He tweeted, "Left high kick (Disappointed Face and Applauds emoji)," showing clear admiration for Pereira's knockout move. Then, McGregor took things a step further. He posted a photo of himself in training, executing the same high kick, with the caption, "Thank you God (pray emoji)."

UFC 303 was a night to remember, especially with Pereira’s brutal head-kick knockout of Jiri Prochazka. Pereira spectacularly defended his light heavyweight title, solidifying his status as a dominant force in the division. The fight was already generating buzz, but McGregor's tweets added excitement and speculation.

Did McGregor intend to use this same move against Michael Chandler? Fans are now wondering. His posts suggest he might have been preparing a similar strategy, had their fight not been canceled due to Conor's injury .

Alex Pereira's meteoric rise in UFC

Alex Pereira's rise in the UFC has been nothing short of phenomenal. He signed his contract less than three years ago and has already made a significant impact. With 8 wins and 5 performance bonuses, Pereira has quickly become a fan favorite.

He didn't just stop there—he captured both the UFC Middleweight and Light Heavyweight titles and defended them twice. Incredibly, Pereira has defeated 5 world champions, finishing 4 of them. His rapid success culminated in headlining UFC 300, showcasing his dominance and skill.