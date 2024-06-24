Conor McGregor Hit With 'Bellator Tick' Jab by Michael Chandler as He Announces Recovery in Dublin

Michael Chandler is legit frustrated and he is borrowing a Conor McGregor-special phrase to lash out at ‘The Notorious’. Soon after McGregor’s appearance at the Bellator Championship Series 3, Chandler waited no further.

He proceeded to commence another round of verbal duel between the two. Chandler has been waiting for almost two years to face Conor McGregor inside the caged octagon.

Personalities like Chael Sonnen had expressed their amusement about Chandler waiting too long. But the 38-year-old stayed put in his decision. Unfortunately, when that did not come to fruition, Chandler was, as expected, furious about the entire fiasco. Interestingly, ‘Iron’ Mike is now getting back to McGregor using his own “Bellator tick” dig.

Michael Chandler criticizes Conor McGregor for missed UFC opportunity

The tables have turned and now it is Michael Chandler who is calling McGregor a “Bellator tick”. Following his unexpected appearance at the Bellator presser in Dublin, Chandler took to his X account to take a jab at McGregor.

He said, “Speaking of showing up to events...glad you finally made it to the 3Arena, where the press conference was supposed to be June 3rd. Sweet slippers. Who's the Bellator Tick now? @TheNotoriousMMA.”

Well, for the uninitiated, it was Conor McGregor who first initiated the entire “Bellator tick” dig. Back in 2023, Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler faced off against each other as head coaches in TUF 31. Unfortunately for team McGregor, things went downhill as they succumbed to a horrific losing streak.

It was during this time, amidst an intense octagon exchange, that McGregor told Chandler, “I will break your nose, you little Bellator tick.” And while ‘Mystic Mac’ got a taste of his own medicine, McGregor also gave a major update about his comeback.

Conor McGregor is in ‘recovery mode’

The UFC 300 post-fight presser witnessed a huge roar of applause as Dana White announced the main event for UFC 303. The hype skyrocketed for the much-awaited return of ‘The Notorious’. Sadly, reality turned out to be quite somber.

Just weeks before the fight, McGregor pulled out, citing a toe injury, much to the dismay of the fans. However, while in Dublin, McGregor did provide a ray of hope for the fans.

Reflecting on his current status, McGregor said, “The injury is a nuisance. It’s painful. I’m not going to lie. It’s very, very painful… August-September … August-September, I’d love... you know the way it is. I’m in recovery mode.”

Thus, with the ‘King’ giving a potential timeline, it will be interesting to see whether McGregor can stick to his promise this time.