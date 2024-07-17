Conor McGregor Hypes Mike Perry Trash Talking Jake Paul Ahead of 20th July Showdown

Mike Perry and Jake Paul are throwing down! These two combat sports personalities went face-to-face recently, and things got heated. But what exactly went down?

Perry, a regular in the brutal Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, unloaded on Paul with some seriously vicious trash talk. Apparently, Paul's punches aren't strong enough to faze Perry? And digging through eyeballs to find memories? Yeesh, that's intense.

This verbal spar caught Conor McGregor's eye, who couldn't resist highlighting Perry's bold words on his Instagram. As Perry gears up to prove his mettle against the YouTube star-turned-boxer, the question looms: Can he back up his fierce words with his fists come July 20th?

McGregor weighs in on the pre-fight banter

During their face-to-face confrontation, Mike Perry didn't hold back. He taunted Jake Paul with sharp words, saying, "Your little baby green punches can't even reach my brainstem, bro. I am gonna dig through your eyeball and find your memories." This intense trash talk quickly grabbed attention.

Conor McGregor couldn't resist joining the action. He took to Instagram and shared Perry's quote. McGregor added his own endorsement, writing, "@bareknucklefc in the house!" With McGregor's support, the hype around this fight has reached new heights.

Jake Paul, a social media star turned professional boxer, will face Mike Perry, a former UFC fighter and current BKFC favorite, in a cruiserweight bout. Originally, Paul was scheduled to fight the legendary Mike Tyson. However, Tyson had to withdraw due to an ulcer flare-up. Perry stepped in, filling the void and ramping up the excitement.

The bout is set for July 20th at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. Fans are eager to see how Perry's confidence and Paul's knockout power will clash. The undercard features other exciting matchups, including Amanda Serrano vs. Stevie Morgan in a women's super lightweight contest.

The fight will be streamed live on DAZN in over 200 countries worldwide on pay-per-view. For viewers in the US, DAZN offers a promotional discount, bringing the PPV price to $54.99 for new and returning annual plan customers.

Jake Paul and Mike Perry's tense standoff turns comical

In a quirky twist to their pre-fight buildup, Jake Paul and Mike Perry took on the viral English or Spanish challenge during their face-to-face interview, but with a unique fighting twist. "Whoever moves first, loses the fight," Jake declared, setting the stage for a tense but humorous standoff.

For a long stretch, both fighters remained motionless, ignoring the interviewer's attempts to stir conversation. The silence broke when Jake accused Perry of moving first. "I was mocking you bro," Mike retorted, contesting Jake's claim amid a comical exchange that sidestepped the usual interview questions.

Will Perry's bold promises and Paul's provocations translate into an unforgettable clash in the ring? Don’t forget to tune in on July 20th to see how these unique pre-fight shenanigans play out when the gloves come on.