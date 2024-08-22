Conor McGregor Hypes Up Michael Jordan for Innovating Basketball Moves During Game: 'BIG GOAT TALK'

Michael Jordan is still widely regarded as the greatest basketball player of all time because of his ability to create moves that have never been seen before in the basketball world. One example of Jordan's innovation came during a 1988 game against the Cavaliers when he introduced the 'behind-the-back dribble,' a move that stunned announcers and has since been widely shared on social media. This play highlighted Jordan's unique skill set and creativity on the court.

Conor McGregor, known for his humility, shared a video of Jordan executing this move, drawing a comparison between himself and Jordan. He wrote, “Unless you’ve hit moves they’ve never seen before, you’re not in the conversation. I’ve done it multiple times! Respect to Jordan. BIG GOAT TALK. #FreetheMac.”

McGregor, one of the biggest names in sports, is famous for his thrilling fighting style and sharp trash talk, much like Michael Jordan. With a highly successful 16-year career, McGregor has amassed hundreds of millions of dollars, making him the richest UFC fighter of all time. He has also expressed his ambition to surpass Michael Jordan as the richest athlete in history.

Last year, McGregor discussed his financial goals during an interview on the UFC YouTube channel while previewing his much-anticipated fight against Michael Chandler. He expressed his motivation, noting, "Michael Jordan holds the top spot, largely due to the success of the Jordan brand, which has made him worth several billions.

"I believe he's made about $3.3 billion. I'm getting closer to a billion myself, with roughly $650 million earned so far. "I think that's the estimate, though I'd have to verify it myself, but I like my chances of climbing up that list.

"It was a goal of mine to make Forbes' richest athletes list, and I achieved that, so we keep moving forward."

At that time, McGregor was ranked 33rd on the list published by Sportico. While he remains in the top 50, he has since slipped to the lower end.

The list estimates that, when adjusted for inflation, the former UFC two-weight champion has earned $555 million over his career. McGregor's biggest payday came in 2017 when he fought legendary boxer Floyd Mayweather, earning a reported $100 million. However, he still has a long way to go if he hopes to surpass Jordan, who is estimated to have earned an astonishing $3.75 billion throughout his NBA career and successful partnership with Nike.

