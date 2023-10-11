Conor McGregor left raging after hilariously scoring only one in punching machine

Conor McGregor is one of the greatest UFC fighters. He has been out of the competition since 2021. He last fought Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in the main event, He fractured his leg and lost via doctor stoppage TKO. He was in rehab for the last two years after surgery.

McGregor is well known for his funny and humorous nature. fans like his trash-talking skills he is arguably one of the best trash-talkers in the combat world of all time. He is always in the headlines for his acts or something controversial.

Recently, McGregor scored one on the punching machine at one of his pubs in Dublin and then claimed the machine was broken.

ALSO READ: Triple H ‘knighted’ by Endeavor over Vince McMahon to make all creative decisions on WWE TV: Reports

Connor McGregor broke the punching machine.

The Notorious was spending his time with his fans at his pub in Dublin. He planned to make his return to the Octagon against UFC fighter Michael Chandler next year. McGregor is best known for striking. he has the record of one of the quickest knockouts in the history of UFC. Where in a champion vs champion fight, he knocked out Jose Aldo, in just 13 seconds. The former double champion is training hard for his return. He decides to showcase his power by punching a punching bag.

McGregor got himself ready and punched the machine. Hilariously machine scored lowest at one. The former champion claimed the machine got broken. fans captured that moment on their phones.

McGregor said, “Breaking thing twice, number one baby all up smashed up yeah,” McGregor again punched the machine and this time the score was quite impressive the score he managed to get was 858. Conor is one of the most advanced strikers in his division fans are expecting his return to UFC at the UFC 300 event next year against Michael Chandler. Chandler called out McGregor after knocking out Tony Ferguson they both also competed in the TUF series as well.

ALSO READ: ‘I owe him a fight’: Conor McGregor feels obligated to face UFC rival again and it's not Khabib Nurmagomedov