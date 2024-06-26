Conor McGregor Makes X-Rated Comments About Dustin Poirier’s Wife Again: Details Inside

Conor McGregor is widely regarded as one of the biggest and most popular UFC superstars of all time. Mystic Mac was scheduled to return this month to the UFC 303 extravaganza after a layoff of almost three and a half years.

Notorious was all set to lock horns with number six-ranked UFC lightweight fighter and former Bellator lightweight champion Michael Chandler at the main event of the UFC 303 pay-per-view.

Unfortunately, Conor McGregor's return to UFC 303 was canceled after Mystic Mac injured himself during a sparring session for his match-up against Michael Chandler at the main event.

Even after Conor McGregor’s return was delayed and Dustin Poirier announced his potential retirement, Mystic Mac is yet again after Diamond, even after locking horns with him thrice in his UFC career.

Conor McGregor tweeted an explicit post about Dustin Poirier’s wife, Jolie Poirier, citing an old incident shared by Dustin Poirier in 2018. Diamond revealed he had a street fight when a guy bent over his wife and spoke something in her ear.

McGregor said in now-deleted tweets, “A guy came over and bent her over a fence like this and was whispering in her ear, and I just saw red. I bent her over and ear-f*cked her. He was seeing red, bro. Sexy red.”

Joe Rogan extends support to Conor McGregor for pulling himself out of UFC 303

Conor McGregor pulling himself out of the UFC 303 pay-per-view was a major shake-up for the company. Fight fans have waited almost three and a half years for the return of Mystic Mac, and coming so close to witnessing Notorious walking out towards the UFC octagon only to have the event canceled was a big disappointment.

The reason behind the cancellation was the injury Conor McGregor sustained in the training camp for Michael Chandler. Mystic Mac faced significant backlash and hate for pulling himself out of the much-awaited showdown, not only from fans but from UFC fighters as well.

UFC color commentator and popular podcaster Joe Rogan extended support towards Conor McGregor and labeled him a wise man for pulling himself out of the UFC 303 extravaganza.

Joe Rogan expressed, “Here's the thing about a broken pinkie toe. When you're a guy who kicks as much as Conor, it's a f***ing problem. It's also the same foot where his leg was snapped, and he went into that fight injured. This is the first [fight] he's pulled out of, and I think it's wise.”

He concluded, “If you do have a broken toe and you are going into a fight... what if that f***ing toe becomes a real issue? What if he throws a kick, and it smashes again, and he's in agony."

Joe Rogan is one of the guys who credits Conor McGregor for what he has done to promote the sport of mixed martial arts, especially for UFC, throughout his mixed martial arts career so far.

Fans will have to wait a bit longer to see Mystic Mac back in action. A good follow-up on Conor McGregor’s return is that he and his team are planning to return this year, and the months they are targeting are September or October.

