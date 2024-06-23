Conor McGregor Mocks Michael Chandler for Claiming He'll Attend UFC 303 Despite Main Event Fight Cancellation: DETAILS

The anticipated fight between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler at UFC 303 pay-per-view this month got canceled just two away from the spectacle.

UFC CEO Dana White revealed in his addressing video that the much-awaited bout was canceled as Conor McGregor and his team have decided to pull themselves out of the event as Mystic Mac sustained a leg injury in the sparring session ahead of UFC 303 presser.

Conor McGregor recently revealed the nature of the injury that forced him to withdraw from his anticipated bout with Michael Chandler 303. Mystic Mac revealed on his Instagram post that during the sparring session, he broke his toe.

Notorious recently posted a meme mocking Michael Chandler, who revealed that even after his main event fight with Conor McGregor, he would still be in attendance as he still believes UFC 303 is his card.

The fan-made meme shared by Mystic Mac has Michael Chandler’s picture on the side, which says, “ I (Michael Chandler) am here at UFC 303 because I signed that contract that said I would be here. That is what a man does. This is my event.”

On the other corner, there was a meme face that acted as security and expressed, “Sir, please show me your ticket or leave. I do not know who you are.”

Mystic Mac even revealed the expected purse that Michael Chandler would’ve earned for their UFC 303 main event match.

Conor McGregor tweeted and revealed, “(Michael) Chandler is getting paid 10x of what his contract states for other fights. This means he would need to fight 10 fights to make what he would make in this one. I’m The One. For those saying he could have fought 2 or 3 times by now, etc. He’d need 10 to break even with this cheque.”

How replaced Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler at UFC 303

Conor McGregor pulling out of his sold-out awaited UFC 303 fight two weeks out was a major shocker for the company. UFC worked hard to find a worthy replacement for Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler's match-up.

After looking for multiple options, UFC locked the champion match between UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira and former UFC champion Jiri Procházka for the main event of UFC 303 pay-per-view.

Alex Pereira and Jiri Procházka are going to face each other for the second time in their UFC run. Alex and Jiri locked horns for the first time last year at UFC 295 pay-per-view for the vacant UFC light heavyweight championship. Poatan managed to defeat Jiri via TKO in round two of the champion bout and was crowned as the new UFC light heavyweight champion.

UFC 303 pay-per-view is set to take place on June 29, 2024, at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada, part of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Area, United States of America. Here is the full compilation of matches announced on the UFC 303 card.

Match Card

Alex Pereira (C) vs Jiri Prochazka – Light heavyweight Championship match Anthony Smith vs. Carlos Ulberg Diego Lopes vs. Brian Ortega Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Macy Chiasson Marc-Andre Barriault vs. Joe Pyfer Ian Machado Garry vs. Michael Page Andre Fili vs. Cub Swanson Vinicius Oliveira vs. Ricky Simon Charles Jourdain vs. Jean Silva Yanis Ghemmouri vs. Payton Talbott Gillian Robertson vs. Michelle Waterson-Gomez Andrei Arlovski vs. Martin Buday Carlos Hernandez vs. Rei Tsuruya

