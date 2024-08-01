Conor McGregor Narrowly Escapes Jail Sentence But Receives 2 Year Driving Ban For Dangerous 2022 Incident

Conor McGregor almost went to prison over his 2022 driving incident. The Notorious was arrested and charged with reckless driving. This meant that the Irishman had the possibility of undergoing jail time for over six months.

The incident happened two years ago, but the case proceedings were pending, and it seems the UFC fighter will be avoiding a jail term. Recent reports suggest that McGregor settled it with the authorities. However, he will pay a €5,000 fine, and he is also banned from driving for the next two years.

Conor McGregor avoids jail time for reckless driving incident

Despite being UFC’s biggest star, Conor McGregor’s fights with the law seems to be taking a toll on him. In a 2022 reckless driving case, it was revealed that The Notorious could potentially face over six months in prison. However, recent reports suggest that Conor McGregor has escaped jail time.

The Irishman committed several driving offenses. It was also revealed that he was charged with driving without a license or insurance, which was later dismissed as he produced the right documents in court.

After a series of driving violations, McGregor finally settled with the authorities recently. According to the Irish Mirror, Judge David McHugh said, "This is an appalling series of breaches of the road traffic rules and an appalling episode of dangerous driving."

Conor McGregor accepted a five month suspension and will be paying a fine of €5,000 for said violations. The UFC star’s counsel convinced the judge to explore other options rather than giving him a prison sentence.

Conor McGregor recently revealed that his toe injury has been healed. A fixed date for the fight between him and Michael Chandler is yet to be announced. Fans are excited to see The Notorious make a huge comeback after the long hiatus, following the brutal leg break loss against Dustin Poirier.

The Irish superstar was scheduled to face Michael Chandler in an anticipated bout at UFC 303. However, he had to withdraw from the fight after suffering a pinky toe injury. The card was immediately replaced by Alex Pereia, who defended his light heavyweight championship title against Jiří Procházka.

