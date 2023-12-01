Conor McGregor new baby: How many children does the UFC megastar have?

Former UFC two-division champion Conor McGregor and his fiance Dee Devlin welcomed their child into the world. The UFC megastar informed fans via his social media that he shared two pictures, one with his fiance and child and another with his newborn child.

“Skin to skin another chunky healthy boy into the world. Dee, you are my hero.”He expressed.

McGregor and Dee first met in 2008, and after almost a decade, in 2020, McGregor proposed to Dee, and both got engaged. Conor McGregor has four children with his fiance, Dee Devlin. The newborn baby boy is his fourth child.

Conor McGregor’s first child: Conor Jr

Their firstborn child was Conor Jr. He was born on 7th May 2017, and McGregor recently dropped a picture of him with his firstborn sparring with him.

McGregor once even mentioned that he was willing to introduce his son to the sport in the future. “I believe sport is the best thing you can do. I've already begun training him. He's already leaps and bounds ahead of schedule.”

Conor McGregor’s second child: Croia

McGregor and Dee were blessed with their second child in January 2019. McGregor’s second is the only baby girl among the four children. They named their daughter Croia.

Advertisement

Conor McGregor’s third child: Rian

The UFC megastar and his wife Dee announced their third child in May 2021. McGregor’s third child was a baby boy, which he revealed on social media back then.

McGregor expressed, “God I thank you for everything you give to me and my family in this world. My baby boy is born! Mammy and baby doing amazing, 8.1lbs of prime Irish double champion beef.”

ALSO READ: Elon Musk seemingly agrees Conor McGregor should run for office and kick out Irish PM Leo Varadkar amid police investigation

When will Conor McGregor return to the UFC

Former UFC two-division champion Conor McGregor last fought in the year 2021. He fought Dustin “Diamond” Poirier in their trilogy fight. The fight ended dramatically when McGregor broke his leg.

Notorious was forced to stay away from the UFC Octagon due to his leg injury. McGregor is expected to return next year, in 2024. Fans and experts are hinting he will make his return at the UFC 300.

Former Bellator lightweight champion Michael “Iron” Chandler called out McGregor after he knocked Tony Ferguson out in 2022.

McGregor and Chandler even competed in the UFC’s Ultimate Fighter series as coaches. Both fighters even got engaged in trash-talking on Twitter.

ALSO READ: Did you know that Conor McGregor and Kim Kardashian are actually distant relatives