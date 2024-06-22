Conor McGregor Opens Up On His Injury That Forced Him to Withdraw From UFC 303 Against Michael Chandler

Former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion Conor McGregor was all set to return to the UFC octagon after a long layoff of almost three and a half years.

Notorious was scheduled to lock horns with former Bellator lightweight champion and current sixth-ranked UFC lightweight fighter Michael Chandler at UFC 303 pay-per-view.

Unfortunately, the fight between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler at UFC 303 pay-per-view was canceled after Mystic Mac got injured during his training camp for his returning fight.

Finally, Conor McGregor has revealed the nature of his injury and reacted to his potential retirement rumor through an Instagram post.

Conor posted, “Man, we were so f****ng super ready for this fight it is absolutely gut-wrenching to take. I want that new Bugatti how I gone justify to myself getting that now without banking these fights. We had a lapse in concentration and engaged in a training session without wearing the full protective gear, and I hit the toe off the elbow and broke the toe clean."



After revealing that he injured his toe, he also reacted to rumors about him potentially getting retired post cancellation of UFC 303.



Conor McGregor revealed that his toe injury is not serious, and he will return soon, as his fans deserve it. Mystic Mac promised his fans that the next time, they would see a hundred percent of Conor McGregor.

What’s next for Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor has provided an update on his career and has expressed that he will come back to the octagon soon. And Notorious has trashed all the retirement rumors about him after withdrawing from his returning bout at UFC 303.

Fans are now wondering what’s next for Conor McGregor. It seems like Mystic Mac, Dana White, and Michael Chandler have teased the future involving Conor McGregor, Michael Chandler, and the current champion.

Yesterday, Dana White posted a picture of him on a flight, and the caption on the image was “Hey Ireland.” White indirectly hinted that he is in Ireland with Conor McGregor, potentially to check on his health and discuss the future.

Another hint was from Michael Chandler, who suddenly started teasing his potential fight with newly crowned UFC BMF champion Max Holloway. And now, Conor has dropped an important update regarding his injury.

Conor McGregor, at the end of his latest Instagram post, also wrote, “Ya know yaself. But ya get me, I’ll be back. See ya’s soon. See ya at the top. Chandler or not. McGTheRealBMF.”

Amid all these teasing hints, it seems UFC will book a match between Max Holloway and Michael Chandler for the BMF championship, and then the winner of the match will face Conor McGregor for the BMF championship.

There is endless speculation about the return of former UFC two divisional champion Conor McGregor. UFC fans will have to wait for a bit longer for the return of the Mystic Mac, but there is no doubt that the return of Notorious will be a record-breaking spectacle.

