Conor McGregor or Jose Aldo? Chad Mendes Reveals His Toughest Fight: ‘I Was Pissing Blood’

Chad Mendes has squared off against some of the most iconic fighters in MMA, but when asked about his toughest challenge, one name stands out: José Aldo. Despite popular belief that his fight against Conor McGregor was the hardest, Mendes is quick to set the record straight. "Aldo’s a beast," Mendes told MMA Fighting. "Everyone always thinks it’s Conor, but it wasn’t. Aldo was next level."

Mendes first faced Aldo in 2012 when he challenged the Brazilian for the UFC featherweight title. He came in as an undefeated 11-0 prospect but suffered his first professional loss via a devastating first-round knockout. It was a humbling experience, but Mendes didn’t let it define him.

Two years later, Mendes earned a rematch against Aldo after racking up five consecutive wins. This time, the fight was an absolute war. For five brutal rounds, both fighters pushed each other to their limits, but Aldo ultimately retained his title by unanimous decision.

Mendes was left battered, but it wasn’t just the physical toll that stuck with him. "I think that took about 10 years off my life," Mendes said, reflecting on the aftermath. "That night I got back to the hotel; I was pissing blood. I’d never had that happen in any of my fights. I was pretty beat up after that fight."

In contrast, Mendes’ fight with Conor McGregor at UFC 189 in 2015 was a different story. Mendes stepped in on short notice to replace an injured Aldo and faced McGregor for the interim featherweight title. Although Mendes started strong, taking McGregor down multiple times, he eventually succumbed to a second-round stoppage.

While the fight with McGregor was high-profile and physically demanding, Mendes insists it didn’t compare to the grueling experience of facing Aldo. So, what do you think? Can any other fighter truly match the challenge that José Aldo presented to Mendes? Let us know your thoughts.