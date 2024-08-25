Conor McGregor Posts Cryptic Training Video Message Following Cheating Allegations on Dee Devlin— Asks to be 'Freed'; Read Full Story

Conor McGregor is asking to be freed! Building up to his potential return to the UFC, the Irish fighter looks to be training hard to make his comeback a triumphant one. While the confirmation of the dates is yet to come, McGregor seems to be leaving no stone unturned by being in the best shape he possibly can. Coming off an almost 3-year long layoff, ring rust is expected to play a big role in McGregr’s comeback bout.

However, his recent video uploaded on social media portrays him in decent form. Spotted practicing his punches on a punching bag, McGregor had a couple of cryptic messages. In one of his posts, ‘The Notorious’ wrote, “#FreeTheMac”. This was followed by yet another post that read, “When I get free.” It is not clear as to what exactly the former UFC champ champ wants to convey. But the fans surely are more interested in watching him inside the octagon very soon.

Well, even though McGregor’s recent regime looks daunting, his recent activities have garnered a widespread discontent from the MMA fans. ‘Mystic Mac’ has been spotted partying hard in recent times. While the fans expected him to be in shape for his fight, the sight of McGregor chugging down alcohol has posed the question of whether the Irish athlete will come back to fight again.

To add fuel to the fire, McGregor was spotted getting too close to comfort with a mystery girl in one of the parties. In a video that went viral, the former UFC two-division champion was seen initially ignoring the girl. But soon after, McGregor dancing with the mystery girl circulated all over the internet. This immediately made the fans accuse the UFC icon of cheating on his wife. Infact, McGregor too, acknowledged the mystery girl , praising her in one of his now deleted X posts.

Interestingly, the party fiasco was not the only controversy that Conor McGregor was involved in recently. Continuing the scathing verbal attacks, UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley called McGregor a ‘dork’. While speaking on his YouTube channel, O’Malley acknowledged the Irishman as one of the best PPV sellers of the UFC. But he soon planned on overshadowing ‘The Notorious’ in terms of popularity. O’Malley wanted to beat Merab Dvalishvili, Ilia Topuria, and Umar Nurmagomedov to attain a legendary status in the Dana White led promotion. Thus, with McGregor getting into hot waters again, it will be interesting to see how he bounces back.