Conor McGregor Provides Foot Injury Update in Response to ‘Bum Beggar’ Michael Chandler

Despite the fight being canceled, the back-and-forth exchanges between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler have not ended. After Iron called out The Notorious for his foot injury that caused his UFC 303 withdrawal, the Irishman decided to clap back.

Michael Chandler and Conor McGregor’s rivalry started on The Ultimate Fighter. Although both contenders were supposed to step in after the 31st installment of the show, the fight was constantly pushed back due to several reasons.

Conor McGregor hits back at Michael Chandler after bareknuckle tweet

After becoming a stakeholder at Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship(BKFC), Conor McGregor has consistently shown his interest in the sport. Recently, the Irishman posted a video displaying his bare knuckle boxing skills.

This twenty-second clip of Conor McGregor bare knuckle boxing was sufficient for Michael Chandler to taunt him. The American contender hinted at the Irishman’s infamous toe injury that prompted him to withdraw from their bout at UFC 303.

“But show us the bare foot knuckles,” wrote Michael Chandler. This hinted at the Irishman’s injury. However, Conor McGregor immediately clapped back with a counter of his own, that also cleared a lot of speculations that fans had.

“Hey bum beggar. The foot is fully healed,” replied Conor McGregor. The Notorious reveals that the foot injury is healed and he is ready to take on Michael Chandler. Fans are excited for a new date, now that every aspect of the fight appears sorted.

Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler is one of the most anticipated UFC events. Due to several discrepancies that pushed the fight back, the Irishman’s toe injury was the most recent one. A fight date announcement is highly anticipated by the fans following the news.

Conor McGregor goes off on Jake Paul after Mike Perry win

YouTuber and professional boxer Jake Paul recently defeated BKFC’s top prospect Mike Perry in an eight-round boxing match. Despite Platinum having his moments in the ring, The Problem Child dictated the entire fight and won via TKO.

Upon witnessing this, Conor McGregor was not a happy camper. As a stakeholder in BKFC, he was upset to see Mike Perry losing to Jake Paul. Adding onto the fact that the Irishman has a strong disdain toward the YouTuber, he recently went after him on X (formerly Twitter).

“Jake Paul is the biggest p***bag I have ever seen in my life,” wrote McGregor. He then brought up the fact that The Problem Child had a massive weight advantage on Mike Perry. The Irishman stated Paul’s performance to be bad despite possessing several advantages over his opponent.

Conor McGregor hinted at Jake Paul’s potential usage of Performance Enhancing Drugs (PED) prior to the fight. The Irishman also spoke on the Mike Tyson bout that had to be canceled following a medical emergency that the boxing veteran had.

“And then calling out 60 year old Mike Tyson fresh off an in flight medical emergency?” wrote the Irishman. Judging by the series of tweets, it appears that Conor McGregor was highly disappointed at Jake Paul vs Mike Perry.