Conor McGregor Pulls Out of Michael Chandler Fight at UFC 303, Sparking Massive Outrage Among Fans; ‘I’m Sick to My Stomach’

Conor McGregor is officially out of UFC 303, with Alex Pereira stepping in on short notice to headline the card. Pereira will take on Jiri Prochazka on short notice at the UFC 303 main event.

McGregor’s highly-anticipated return has been further delayed. The Irishman reportedly suffered an injury in training, forcing him to pull out of the card. Fans are showing their displeasure at the turn of recent events.

Fan reactions to Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler being canceled

Conor McGregor's headlining International Fight Week was a massive affair. That led to inflated ticket prices. Many fans across the globe made plans as well as booked hotels and other amenities.

The fight cancellation has led to outrage among them, with some questioning the UFC’s decision to delay the announcement. One fan commented, “I’m sick to my stomach.”

Most of the fans are not in a good mood and are questioning whether Conor McGregor will actually ever fight again. They’re also skeptical of Michael Chandler’s decision to wait for the Irishman.

Some fans, though, are happy with the replacement fight. They are stoked to see Alex Pereira and Jiri Prochazka go at it again. They lauded ‘Poatan’ for stepping in on short notice to save a megacard again, just as he did at UFC 300.

Dustin Poirier mocks Conor McGregor after UFC 303 withdrawal

Dustin Poirier has mocked Conor McGregor after the Irishman’s UFC 303 withdrawal. Poirier recently suffered a submission loss to Islam Makhachev at UFC 302. Conor McGregor suggested the event did a reported 500K PPV buys.

The Irishman dismissed the numbers, posting, “500K PPV buys 302 done. A nothing burger.” Poirier has now clapped back, sharing “#NothingBurger” on his X account.

Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor have a long history. They have fought three times so far. McGregor suffered a leg break in their trilogy bout at UFC 264. Poirier’s current reaction suggests there’s still animosity.