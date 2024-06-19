Conor McGregor Puts Faith in Cristiano Ronaldo With Huge Bet on Soccer Star to Win Golden Boot at UEFA Euro 2024

Conor McGregor just placed a €60,000 bet on Cristiano Ronaldo to win the Golden Boot at UEFA Euro 2024. Their friendship is no secret. They’ve shared laughs at events and supported each other publicly.

During Portugal's recent match, which they won 2-1 against Czechia, Ronaldo didn't score. But Conor’s confidence in Ronaldo remains unshaken. Can Ronaldo repay this faith by topping the scorer’s chart again? Will McGregor's massive bet pay off?

Can CR7 Cash In for The Mac?

Conor McGregor is all in, betting a cool €60,000 on Cristiano Ronaldo to reclaim the Golden Boot at UEFA Euro 2024. With stakes this high, the potential return is a staggering €900,000. "60 G's on @Cristiano to retain his Euro Golden Boot. Siuuu!" McGregor tweeted, sharing his enthusiasm and confidence in Ronaldo's prowess.

Indeed, their friendship often highlights mutual admiration and support , elements that surely played into McGregor's decision. Now, while Ronaldo didn’t light up the scoreboard in Portugal’s opener, his history at big tournaments speaks volumes.

Despite a quiet start, the anticipation around his performance remains sky-high. As the tournament progresses, all eyes will be on Ronaldo to see if he can deliver the goals needed to turn McGregor’s bold bet into a winning one.

McGregor’s bet on Spain to win it all

Conor McGregor isn't just stopping with a bet on Cristiano Ronaldo; he's also thrown a massive €83,500 behind Spain to win UEFA Euro 2024. Clearly, the excitement of football grips McGregor as much as the octagon does. His recent tweet showcased his bold betting style and his knack for stirring excitement among his followers.

"Vamos Spain! Easy money on the Spaniards to win the Euros on my birthday! A nice mil for The Mac!" he proclaimed. This wager could net McGregor a cool €1,002,000, demonstrating not only his confidence in Spain's squad but also his love for the beautiful game.

As the tournament unfolds, McGregor’s bets are adding an extra layer of interest to an already thrilling competition. Will Ronaldo rise to the occasion and top the scoring charts? Can Spain secure the championship and make McGregor’s birthday wish come true? Stay tuned to find out and share your predictions with us.