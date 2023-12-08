Conor McGregor reacts to Brock Lesnar’s daughter Mya Lesnar, breaking CSU shot put record, here’s what he said

In recent times, Brock Lesnar’s daughter, track and field athlete Mya Lesnar, has been making headlines and is becoming an internet sensation after she set a new shot put record at Colorado University.

Mya posted a reel on her Instagram account and captioned it, “18.50m A new PR and a new school record. Happy with a strong start to my season.”

Fans all around the world are praising Lesnar’s daughter and even making jokes about how she looks identical to her dad, former UFC and WWE champion Brock Lesnar.

Notorious Conor McGregor has also reacted to the post about Mya Lesnar and commented, “Wow! Incredible”

Fans and critics are now expressing their views and talking about how she is also genetically gifted, just like her father, Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesner is a former NCAA champion, a former WWE champion, and a former UFC heavyweight champion. The Beast is considered one of the most naturally gifted combat fighters on the planet.

Lesnar is currently signed with WWE. He last appeared at SummerSlam 2023, and his major next appearance in WWE is reportedly near Royal Rumble 2024 or the road to WrestleMania 40.

Brock Lesnar’s UFC record

The Beast Brock Lesnar initially started his career in wrestling and then transitioned into the world of professional wrestling. He was signed by WWE in 2002. He quickly became one of the hottest prospects for the company; he was referred to as the “Next Big Thing”.

Lesnar later left WWE in 2004 and made his mixed martial arts debut in UFC in 2008.

1. K-1 Dynamite!! USA

- Date: June 2, 2007

- Opponent: Min Soo Kim

- Result: Won via knockout (punches) in the first round.

2. UFC 81: Breaking Point

- Date: February 2, 2008

- Opponent: Frank Mir

- Result: Lost via submission (kneebar) in the first round.

3. UFC 87: Seek And Destroy

- Date: August 9, 2008

- Opponent: Heath Herring

- Result: Won via unanimous decision

4. UFC 91: Couture vs Lesnar

- Date: November 15, 2008

- Opponent: Randy Couture

- Result: Won via technical knockout (punches) in the second round, becoming the UFC Heavyweight Champion.

5. UFC 100

- Date: July 11, 2009

- Opponent: Frank Mir (rematch)

- Result: Won via technical knockout (punches) in the second round.

6. UFC 116: Lesnar vs Carwin

- Date: July 3, 2010

- Opponent: Shane Carwin

- Result: Won via submission (arm-triangle choke) in the second round, unifying the heavyweight titles.

7. UFC 121: Lesnar vs Velasquez

- Date: October 23, 2010

- Opponent: Cain Velasquez

- Result: Lost via technical knockout (punches) in the first round, losing the UFC Heavyweight Championship.

8. UFC 141: Lesnar vs Overeem

- Date: December 30, 2011

- Opponent: Alistair Overeem

- Result: Lost via knockout (kick) in the first round.

9. UFC 200: Tate vs Nunes

- Date: July 9, 2016

- Opponent: Mark Hunt

- Result: Initially won via unanimous decision, later overturned to a no contest due to a potential anti-doping policy violation.

