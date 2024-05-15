Conor McGregor Reacts to Colby Covington Declaring Him as ‘Biggest Fighter in UFC History’

Why did Colby Covington call Conor McGregor the greatest fighter in UFC history? What did McGregor do to earn this title? McGregor, a former two-division champion, is a living legend in MMA. He has the top three highest-gate fights in UFC history. His fight with Michael Chandler at UFC 303 has already broken records.

Covington's unexpected praise adds another layer to McGregor's storied career. McGregor's impact on the sport is undeniable. He has brought mainstream attention to MMA like no other. Even after a long hiatus, his return is eagerly awaited. What makes McGregor so special?

How Conor McGregor elevated the levels

Conor McGregor is set to make his much-anticipated return to the octagon on June 29 at UFC 303. He will face Michael Chandler at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. This fight has already broken the UFC gate record, surpassing $20 million in ticket sales.

During an appearance on The Rush Podcast with Maxx Crosby, Colby Covington praised McGregor, saying, "I think the biggest fighter in UFC history, is obviously the biggest star Conor McGregor."

McGregor, appreciating the unexpected praise, liked a snippet of Covington’s interview on the Freak MMA Instagram page. This gesture shows McGregor’s acknowledgment of Covington’s respect. As McGregor prepares for his fight against Chandler, he promises to show "levels" in his performance, saying, "There is levels and in 7 weeks and 5 days you are gonna see the very, very top level."

As we gear up for UFC 303, the excitement is palpable. Conor McGregor's return is set to be a historic event, breaking records and drawing attention from fans worldwide.

What do you think about Covington’s praise for McGregor? Do you agree that he’s the greatest fighter in UFC history? Share your thoughts in the comments below and let us know who is your GOAT in the UFC.

