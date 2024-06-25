Conor McGregor Reacts to Dustin Poirier's Wife Jolie's Harassment Story; DETAILS Inside

Former UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor never misses a chance to grab headlines, especially for his controversial takes and digs at his former opponents or fellow fighters. One of his all-time targets is his former rival, Dustin Poirier.

Recently, a popular mixed martial arts page on Twitter (X) called Home of Fight shared a throwback video of Dustin Poirier from the This Past Weekend with Theo Von podcast in 2018. In it, Diamond revealed a past incident in which he got into a street fight when a guy grabbed his wife from the back.

Diamond shared, “I haven't been part of a street fight in a long time. The last one that I can think of that I've been in was one Mardi Gras. I was at my brother's house, and it was like a street party. My wife was leaning over a fence talking to somebody, and then guys from next door came over and bent over her back. While she was bending over, he put his hand on her stomach and started talking in her ear."

He continued, “Bro, I ripped him off. I had a buddy of mine who fights. He started dropping this other guy's people left and right. A hundred percent, everybody fell in every shot that landed.”

Conor McGregor retweeted the throwback tweet by House of Fights and he also took shots in a now-deleted tweet that read, “Do a DNA test, lad. @TheMAURYShow @dustinpoirier #TheNeverBeen #whoisthefather #fathersdayisforfathersonly #b*tchass #inthedm #sendingmemessages #n-des"

Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier have shared the octagon thrice in their careers. McGregor won the first after he slept Dustin Poirier with a knockout, and Diamond won the second bout.

The third fight between Diamond and Notorious took place in 2021 at UFC 264, a pay-per-view event, and that was the last time McGregor stepped foot inside the UFC octagon.

Poirier threw his legs on Mytsic Mac, and some of the shots by Diamond gave McGregor severe problems in his leg. Notorious eventually snapped his leg at the end of round one.

Conor McGregor reveals potential UFC timeline

Former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion Conor McGregor was scheduled to return to UFC octagon after a three-and-a-half-year-long wait at UFC 303 pay-per-view this month. He was booked to lock horns with Michael Chandler in the main event.

Unfortunately, the UFC had to cancel the main event match-up between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler after Mystic Mac sustained an injury in the sparring session before his return match-up.

A few days back, Conor McGregor revealed on his Instagram account that he was engaged in a sparring session without proper protection gear.

Mystic Mac's toe was connected to his sparring partner's elbow, and he suffered a serious injury, eventually forcing him to pull out of his main event fight at UFC 303.

Recently, McGregor appeared at Bellator Champions Series in Dublin, where he talked about his UFC comeback after hurting himself.

Coor McGregor said, “The injury is a nuisance. It’s painful. I’m not going to lie. It’s very, very painful probably even more than the leg, and that’s the truth. I’ll tell you why: The leg was at least wrapped up. I couldn’t access it.

He continued, “The foot is just there still. It’s like it’s exposed or something. It’s a bit painful, but it comes with the territory. I need to just dial it in to get my training camps correct from August to September. I’d love it. You know the way it is. I’m in recovery mode.”

