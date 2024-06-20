Conor McGregor Reacts to Justin Timberlake’s Arrest for DWI

Conor McGregor reacted on social media after Justin Timberlake was arrested for DWI in the Hamptons, New York. The UFC superstar urged for Timberlake to be freed.

Timberlake was reportedly driving in an intoxicated condition. He broke a stop sign and also reportedly failed to maintain his lane. The pop star was arrested on Tuesday, June 18, before being freed on the same day. Timberlake has a court date due next Wednesday.

Conor McGregor reacts to Justin Timberlake’s arrest

Conor McGregor reacted to the incident on Wednesday, June 19. The UFC superstar, who has a cordial relationship with the pop star, wrote on his Instagram story: “Free JT.”

Timberlake is yet to make a public statement on the matter. His lawyer, Edward Burke Jr., remains determined to defend his client. He released a statement, which said, “Mr. Burke looks forward to vigorously defending Mr. Timberlake against these allegations.”

Burke Jr. added, “He will have a lot to say at the appropriate time. He is currently awaiting full discovery from the DA’s office.”

Conor McGregor has had his fair share of trouble with the law. The UFC superstar, though, has shown his support for Timberlake after the latter’s arrest.

Conor McGregor and Justin Timberlake’s friendship goes a long way back

Conor McGregor and Justin Timberlake have had a long-term friendship. McGregor rose to fame in the early and mid-2010s. He even met up with Timberlake at UFC 200 and made a social media post.

McGregor wrote: “Bringing sexy back with my brother @justintimberlake at UFC 200!!!” Timberlake recently made a McGregor impersonation at a live event. Amid his feud with former partner Britney Spears, Timberlake said on stage: "I'd like to take this opportunity to apologize to absolutely f--king nobody.”

This goes in line with Conor McGregor’s famous octagon speech after his UFC 205 win against Eddie Alvarez. He said, “And I’d just like to say from the bottom of my heart, I’d like to take this chance to apologize... to absolutely nobody.”

Conor McGregor and Justin Timberlake have been photographed together on multiple occasions as well. Hence, the crossover isn’t surprising.

