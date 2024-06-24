Conor McGregor Reacts to Viral X-Rated Meme 'Hawk Tuak' in Deleted Tweet: Details Inside

A meme is currently all over the internet featuring a girl named Hailey Welch reacting to an X-rated question. When the interviewer from Tim and Dee TV asked her, “What's one move in bed that makes a man go crazy?" Hailey Welch responded, “You got to give him that 'hawk tuah' and spit on that thing.” Her reaction, especially the phrase ‘hawk tuah,’ has gone viral, with major celebrities worldwide taking notice.

Former UFC two-division champion and widely regarded as the face of the UFC, Conor McGregor, also reacted to Hawk Tuah Girl in a now-deleted tweet. Conor McGregor tweeted, “Have we located Hawk Tuah Girl?”

Conor McGregor was all set for his return inside the UFC octagon after a three-year layoff at UFC 303 pay-per-view this month. Mystic Mac was scheduled to lock horns with former Bellator lightweight champion and current number six ranked UFC lightweight contender Michael Chandler.

Unfortunately, the match between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler at UFC 303 was canceled after Mystic Mac injured himself in a training session for his return match-up. Conor McGregor pulling himself out of the UFC 303 pay-per-view was a major shakeup for fight enthusiasts and the UFC.

The company worked hard to save the UFC 303 card, and ultimately, UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira stepped in on short notice to save the event. "Stone Hand" will main event UFC 303 and defend his championship against former UFC light heavyweight champion Jiri Procházka in a rematch.

UFC 303: Alex Pereira vs. Jiri Procházka II for the light heavyweight crown will take place on June 29, 2024, at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada, part of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Area, United States of America.

Joe Rogan extends support to Conor McGregor for pulling himself out of UFC 303

Notorious Conor McGregor is facing massive backlash for pulling out of his UFC 303 main event against the number six-ranked UFC lightweight fighter Michael Chandler. The decision has upset fight fans and UFC fighters alike, including UFC lightweight fighter Islam Makhachev and UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria.

However, UFC color commentator Joe Rogan has praised Conor McGregor's decision to withdraw from the return match-up at UFC 303, calling him wise for his decision.

In a recent episode of his YouTube show, Joe Rogan said, “Here's the thing about a broken pinkie toe. When you're a guy who kicks as much as Conor, it's a f***ing problem. It's also the same foot where his leg was snapped, and he went into that fight injured. This is the first [fight] he's pulled out of, and I think it's wise.”

He continued, “If you do have a broken toe and you are going into a fight... what if that f***ing toe becomes a real issue? What if he throws a kick, and it smashes again, and he's in agony."

UFC fans will have to wait longer to see Conor McGregor back in the octagon. In a recent interview, McGregor expressed that he would return soon, and he and his team plan to be back in the UFC this year, either in September or August.

