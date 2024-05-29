Conor McGregor Reassures Fans He Will Win Against Michael Chandler at UFC 303 Amid Late Night Party Controversy: ‘I Got It’

Conor McGregor is back in the spotlight, but not for his fighting skills. Have you seen the videos? They show McGregor partying late into the night. Fans are skeptical. Can he be ready for UFC 303 against Michael Chandler? Many doubt it. McGregor was seen dancing with his fiancée Dee Devlin, and fans are concerned.

Is he taking his training seriously? The footage has raised eyebrows. Is McGregor truly focused on his comeback? Amid the controversy, McGregor insists he’s ready. But can he prove it? He shared a post with bloodied gloves. Is that enough to reassure his fans? The countdown to UFC 303 is on.

Can Partying and Fighting Coexist?

A few days ago, Conor McGregor posted videos of himself partying with his fiancée, Dee Devlin. The videos quickly went viral, showing McGregor and Devlin making out. Recently he posted another reel on his story which showed UFC fighters dancing energetically, which included Alexander Volkanovski, who was seen shadow boxing in the club. Even Michael Chandler, his opponent, was busting out some moves on the dance floor. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

As fans began questioning his commitment, McGregor took to Instagram to address the concerns. He shared a compilation reel featuring several UFC stars partying and enjoying themselves. This was his way of showing that even the top fighters know how to balance work and play.

Advertisement

But McGregor didn’t stop there. He followed up with a series of photos from a recent sparring session. The most striking image featured McGregor wearing a bloodied sparring glove on his left hand. He captioned the post, “Fighting, competing, it’s in my blood.”

To further reassure his fans, McGregor shared a picture posted by famed photographer Dave Fogarty. The image showed McGregor with a helmet smeared with blood, and Fogarty captioned it, “This is in my blood.” McGregor shared this post to his Instagram story and added his own caption: “Don’t sweat, I got it.”

These posts were clear messages to his fans and critics. McGregor is not only enjoying his time but also training hard for his upcoming fight. With his confidence unshaken, he’s ready to prove himself in the Octagon once again.

Are you excited for the McGregor vs. Chandler fight? What do you think about his late-night partying?

Also Read: Ilia Topuria Downplays Sean O’Malley’s Threat: ‘I Can Just Play With Him’