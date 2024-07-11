Conor McGregor Receives Inspiring Tribute From Emotional Irish Fighter for Breaking Mental Barrier

Paul Hughes sent Conor McGregor a heartfelt tribute for elevating Ireland in the MMA scene. Hughes, after his PFL/Bellator debut win against Bobby King, credited McGregor for breaking the mental barrier of Irish fighters.

Speaking on the MMA Hour show, the 12-1 fighter shed light on how McGregor inspired him. He claimed that his post-fight interview, which McGregor watched from the cage side, was right from the heart.

Paul Hughes thanks Conor McGregor

While Conor McGregor’s recent social media activity has made fans skeptical about his UFC return, the Irishman remains the biggest superstar in MMA history. He made Ireland a known identity in the MMA world and also skyrocketed the sport’s popularity in the country.

Paul Hughes has now explained how he is indebted to ‘The Notorious’ as a professional fighter. He said on MMA Hour, “I was looking at him, and I just spoke from the heart. That’s the reality. I’m just speaking the truth. He did break down the mental barriers for us young lads coming up, especially coming from the island of Ireland.”

Hughes further recalled the time Conor McGregor fought Diego Brandao in the same Irish arena. He claimed that the Brandao fight was the moment when Irish MMA changed forever and took an upward surge.

Hughes further delved deep into his gratitude, saying, “Then 10 years later, he’s inspired me and I’m in the same arena, co-main eventing my first huge, global show. And there I am having an interaction with him cageside. It just felt right to thank him, because it was just the truth.”

Advertisement

Conor McGregor’s meteoric rise to superstardom changed the sport of MMA forever. It transformed the UFC into a mainstream sport and Irish MMA also surged in popularity as a result.

Young fighters like Hughes often look up to ‘The Notorious’ as an inspiration. While McGregor is not as active as he once was inside the octagon, his success story often makes aspiring talents believe that they can also make a career in fighting.

Also Read: Conor McGregor Calls Khabib Nurmagomedov ‘Terrorist in Serious Debt’ in Yet Another Social Media Outrage

Conor McGregor recently donated for injured Ryan Curtis’ treatment

Irish fighter Ryan Curtis suffered a gruesome injury earlier this year, breaking his back and dislocating his spinal cord. Curtis’ MMA career was in serious doubt as a result of the devastating setback.

Conor McGregor donated a lump sum amount of USD 25K for Curtis’ treatment, showcasing his golden heart. While ‘The Notorious’ is often perceived as a trash talker, he rose up to the cause to help a fellow Irishman in need.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Conor McGregor has often carried the Irish flag with pride and has showcased his affinity toward his motherland. His contribution to Curtis’ treatment sent the message that not all battles are fought inside the octagon.

Also Read: Conor McGregor Goes off on Dustin Poirier in Latest Online Tirade: ‘Broke Scammer Alert'