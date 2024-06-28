Conor McGregor Reignites Beef With Khabib Nurmagomedov With Distasteful Insult Involving Family

Conor McGregor just cannot stay out of the spotlight. While his much-hyped return fell flat within a matter of weeks, McGregor is back with a bang. This time, he is doing what he does best other than fighting, which is trash-talking. The Irishman’s latest target is his longtime arch-rival, Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Both McGregor and Nurmagomedov have a history of fierce rivalry in the UFC. It all started back in November 2016, when Nurmagomedov and McGregor were indulged in a heated verbal altercation backstage. Things soon escalated, which led to the infamous bus attack by McGregor.

But their biggest feud came in UFC 229. Soon after Nurmagomedov won the bout, a free-for-all brawl ensued inside the ring. This was the biggest chaos that UFC had witnessed in recent years. And although Nurmagomedov is now retired and McGregor, too, is almost done with fighting, the fire still seems to be burning. Recently, Conor McGregor hit Khabib with a family insult.

Conor McGregor still not done with Khabib Nurmagomedov’s family

In a now-deleted post on social media, a user made pointers to humiliate Khabib Nurmagomedov online. One of those comments mentioned Khabib marrying his cousin back in 2014. It was this particular comment that got the attention of ‘Mystic Mac’. He immediately reacted to the post with a smiling emoji, expressing his inclination with the user’s sentiments.

However, with Khabib being significantly inactive on social media, there has been no reaction from the Dagestani yet. But this was not the only insult that McGregor hurled towards the former UFC champion. Referring to the recent terror attacks in Dagestan, McGregor attacked Khabib, saying, “FAKE LYING RATS! Rest in P**s!”

Meanwhile, things have been quite messy in Dagestan recently. Surprisingly, Khabib Nurmagomedov seems to be getting some unwanted attention amidst the fiasco.

Eagle MMA faces FSB investigation

Russia has been ravaged by religious extremist agitation for sometime now. Following the sad thread of incidents, a coordinated terror attack took place recently, targeting churches and synagogues of Dagestan. Surprisingly, among the five gunmen that were killed by the Russian special forces, one was a MMA fighter.

The fighter, Ghadzimurov Kagirov, was a trainee at Eagle MMA. What’s more, Kagirov received training from none other than Khabib’s father, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov. Thus, the FSB issued a warrant to investigate all the MMA gyms in Dagestan, with Eagle MMA as their main target.

Thus, with things looking a bit gloomy, it will be interesting to see how fast Khabib manages to get out of the mess.