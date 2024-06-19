Conor McGregor Responds to Chael Sonnen’s UFC 303 Pull out Over ‘Rehab for Substance Abuse’ Claims

Conor McGregor’s camp has reiterated that the Irishman pulled out of UFC 303 with an injury after Chael Sonnen’s recent claims. Sonnen made a startling accusation, saying the Irishman was in rehab for substance abuse.

Sonnen insinuated that McGregor’s use of alcohol and other addictive substances was the reason for UFC 303 cancellation. Dana White, though, previously revealed that the Irishman was injured and the fighter’s camp reaffirmed that.

Conor McGregor’s camp makes statement after Chael Sonnen’s accusation

Conor McGregor’s spokesperson Karen Kessler informed TMZ that the fighter is looking forward to a new date. She said, "The fight was canceled after an injury he sustained during training. He is looking forward to a new date."

Chael Sonnen had previously brought up a wild theory on his ESPN show with Daniel Cormier. Sonnen’s claims left even his co-host ‘DC’ baffled.

‘The Bad Guy’ said on the Good Guy/ Bad Guy show, "What incredible irony that both sides have these massive interests in alcohol, and one side is in the middle of rehab for substance abuse, including alcohol.”

He added, "Have this proper drink. I'll see you in a proper while, 'cause I'm in a proper facility right now watching me not have drinks."

Chael Sonnen is often known for putting out wild theories in public. However, he is yet to back up his claims with any proof. Ariel Helwani has previously reported that there’s no salacious story involved in Conor McGregor’s UFC 303 withdrawal.

Chael Sonnen addresses Michael Chandler’s situation after Conor McGregor fight cancellation

Michael Chandler has decided to not fight any other contenders and wait for Conor McGregor. The recent UFC 303 cancellation comes as a big blow to ‘Iron’ as his wait extends.

Chael Sonnen has addressed Chandler’s situation, pointing out why fighting someone else might not be appealing for ‘Iron’. He said, “People definitely want to see him fight but he doesn’t have anyone that remotely comes close to having the drama and the steam of Conor McGregor. So, I’ve been for Chandler moving on from the beginning. At this point, I say wait just a little bit longer.”

