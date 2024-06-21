Conor McGregor Responds to Worried Fans Amid UFC 303 Pullout; CHECK OUT

Conor McGregor, the former two-weight UFC champion, recently pulled out of UFC 303. Why did he withdraw? Fans and pundits are buzzing with questions. McGregor was supposed to fight Michael Chandler. But an injury sidelined him.

What happened to the fierce fighter? At his Black Forge Inn, McGregor was seen partying. Concerned fans wondered about his sobriety commitment.

Is he struggling with more than just an injury? Despite the worries, McGregor broke his silence. He posted a promise to his fans. What did he say? Will McGregor make a comeback?

Conor McGregor vows to return to the Octagon

On social media, a fan posted a nostalgic tribute to McGregor’s last UFC victory, sharing a clip from his 2020 fight against Donald Cerrone. In that memorable bout, McGregor delivered a stunning 40-second knockout , reminding everyone of his prowess in the Octagon.

Responding to the post, McGregor simply wrote, "I’ll be back." These three words were enough to reignite hope among his loyal followers. This reassurance from McGregor himself suggests he is determined to overcome his current setback and return stronger than ever.

Gustafsson advises McGregor replacement for UFC bout

Speaking to Crypto Betting Sites, Alexander Gustafsson shared his thoughts on McGregor’s situation. He expressed doubts about McGregor’s return to form, saying, “I don’t know if we’ll see the same McGregor again, but I would love to see him fight again.”

Gustafsson also suggested that Michael Chandler should move on to other fights, noting, “I think Michael Chandler should fight someone else. He’s been waiting for quite some time; he has his career to think of.”

He emphasized the importance of staying active, “It’s not good being inactive; you want to stay active, you want to be in the ring and feel fresh in your body.”

While hopeful for McGregor’s return, Gustafsson acknowledged Chandler's hunger and readiness, “Conor can knock anyone out, but I think Chandler is too hungry to be beaten by Conor right now.”

Will McGregor come back stronger than ever? Only time will tell. Meanwhile, what do you think? Share your thoughts and stay tuned for more updates on McGregor’s journey back to the Octagon.

