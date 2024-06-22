Conor McGregor Reveals Details About Michael Chandler's Purse for Their UFC 303 Fight: Find Out

June was one of the most entertaining and anticipated months for UFC and fight fans, as there were some tremendous fights scheduled for this month, from the fight for UFC lightweight champion bout between Islam Makhachev and Dustin Poirier to another must-awaited matchup between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler.

Unfortunately, Conor McGregor had to withdraw himself from his anticipated bout against Michael Chandler at UFC 303, as he sustained an injury during a sparring session ahead of the UFC 303 press conference.

The UFC 303 getting canceled was a major setback for Michael Chandler. Iron waited for Conor McGregor for almost two long years, and after getting the and coming so close to sharing octagon with Mystic Mac, it was a massive shakeup for Iron.

Conor McGregor recently reacted to fans saying Michael Chandler should have moved and fought two fights in a short time to cover the difference in McGregor's fight money.

Conor McGregor expressed on Twitter X, “ (Michael )Chandler is getting paid 10x of what his contract states for other fights. This means he would need to fight 10 fights to make what he would make in this one. I’m The One.”

Mystic Mac further expressed, “For those saying he could have fought 2 or 3 times by now etc. He’d need 10 to break even with this cheque.”

The 155-pound king has also ridiculed all rumors about his retirement and has revealed that he will come back soon and will present a hundred percent Conor McGregor in front of his fans.

UFC 303 Updated Match

Conor McGregor pulling himself out of sold-out UFC 303 was a massive shocker for UFC and fight fans. The company worked hard to find a worthy replacement for the fight between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler.

Ultimately, UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira stepped in on short notice to save the day for UFC once again. Stone Hand will defend his championship for the second time against former UFC light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka in the rematch.

Another featherweight matchup between Diego Lopes and Brian Ortega was added to the card. Here is a full compilation of matches scheduled for UFC 303.

Match Card

Alex Pereira (C) vs Jiri Prochazka – Light heavyweight Championship match Anthony Smith vs. Carlos Ulberg Diego Lopes vs. Brian Ortega Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Macy Chiasson Marc-Andre Barriault vs. Joe Pyfer Ian Machado Garry vs Michael Page Andre Fili vs. Cub Swanson Vinicius Oliveira vs. Ricky Simon Charles Jourdain vs. Jean Silva Yanis Ghemmouri vs. Payton Talbott Gillian Robertson vs. Michelle Waterson-Gomez Andrei Arlovski vs. Martin Buday Carlos Hernandez vs. Rei Tsuruya

UFC 303 Alex Pereira vs Jiri Procházka is scheduled to take place on the same scheduled date on June 29, 2024, at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada, part of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Area, United States.

Only time will tell if Alex Pereira will once again shock the world and retain his championship in a dominating way like last time when Stone Hand faced former UFC champion Jamahal Hill at UFC 300 and slept him round one with a vicious hook.

