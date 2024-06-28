Conor McGregor Reveals He Is in ‘Deep Mental Pain’ for THIS Reason: Find Out

Former UFC two-division champion Conor McGregor was all set to return to the UFC octagon after a three-and-a-half-year layoff at UFC 303, where he was scheduled to face the sixth-ranked UFC lightweight fighter and former Bellator lightweight champion Michael Chandler.

Unfortunately, the UFC was forced to cancel the highly anticipated matchup between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler at the UFC 303 main event. The reason behind the sudden cancellation was that Conor McGregor injured his toe during a sparring session while preparing for his return match.

Mystic Mac's withdrawal from the event was a major shake-up for the company. The UFC worked hard to find a worthy replacement for the massive fight between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler.

Ultimately, UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira stepped in and took the short-notice fight against former UFC light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka in a rematch at the UFC 303 main event.

Conor McGregor shares his pain

We are now just hours away from the UFC 303 extravaganza, and Conor McGregor has shared that he is going through significant mental pain during this fight week.

Conor McGregor tweeted and expressed:

"I’d be lying if I told you I wasn’t in deep pain right now watching fight week take place. Deep mental pain. Thank you for the messages of support and encouragement. My peers and fans."

The primary reason behind McGregor's mental pain is that UFC 303 was going to be his return pay-per-view after a layoff of three and a half years. Despite preparing hard for the showdown, he had to pull out due to his injury.

Alex Pereira extends support to Conor McGregor for pulling out of UFC 303

After withdrawing from the UFC 303 pay-per-view, Conor McGregor addressed his fans, emphasizing that pulling out of the event was not an easy decision. McGregor's team convinced him to step aside to ensure he could return at 100%, which would increase his chances of winning his comeback fight and potentially earning a shot to reclaim his lost championship.

Mystic Mac faced significant backlash for withdrawing from the anticipated bout at UFC 303. Not only fans but also some top UFC fighters criticized McGregor for his decision.

Recently, UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira shared his thoughts on McGregor's withdrawal after injuring his pinkie finger during sparring:

"I cannot judge whether he fights or not because, honestly, he's at a point in his life where he secured himself in many different financial aspects. Maybe he was fighting in a much different scenario than I was fighting. Perhaps if I were fighting in the situation where he is in life right now, I don't know if I would do it too. So, I cannot judge how bad it is."

This weekend at the UFC 303 pay-per-view, light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira will defend his title for the second time on short notice against former UFC light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka in a rematch at the main event.

