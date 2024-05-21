Conor McGregor Reveals He Wants to Fight These Two Champions After Michael Chandler; Not Islam Makhachev

Former UFC two-division champion Notorious Conor McGregor is gearing up and training hard to return to the squared circle after almost three years. Notorious was out of the UFC Octagon due to an injury he sustained the last time he competed. Mystic Mac last entered the Octagon in 2021 and fought long-time rival Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 pay-per-view in a trilogy fight.

From the beginning of the fight, Dustin Poirier targeted Conor McGregor's legs and snipped some perfect leg kicks. The shots went totally according to plan, and McGregor snapped his leg in round one. Dustin Poirier was announced as the winner of the fight.

McGregor will return this summer and fight lightweight contender Michael Chandler at the main event of UFC 303, a pay-per-view event in the 170 weight class. The event will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada, Las Vegas Metropolitan Area, United States, on June 29, 2024.

Recently, Conor McGregor hosted a live stream on Duelbits.com, where he answered all of the fans' questions.

While addressing his next move after fighting Michael Chandler inside the UFC octagon, Conor McGregor revealed that only two champions in the UFC excite him, and it's not Islam Makhachev.

McGregor shared, "Leon Edwards, Nate Diaz almost knocked him out, had him out on his feet, and Cerrone went the distance with him. The lightweight world title... how excited would I be to cut that weight again after winning it already? I'd be excited about the BMF title, and I'd be excited about the welterweight title."

Michael Chandler Claims He Will Retire Conor McGregor

Michael Chandler has been demanding a fight with former UFC two divisional champion Conor McGregor since 2022 when he knocked out Tony Ferguson. A couple of days ago, Michael Chandler gave an interview to New York Post Sports, in which he claimed he would retire Conor McGregor after handing him a defeat at UFC 303.

Michael Chandler said, "You have to buy this Pay-Per-View because this could be the last time you see Conor McGregor fight."

Chandler continued, "I truly believe what I will do to him on June 29 will warrant and merit him ever stepping back in the Octagon. That being said, Conor might be able to pull off the greatest comeback in combat sports history. The guy did snap his leg; it was a very gruesome injury, and many, many people wrote him off."

