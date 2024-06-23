Conor McGregor Reveals Potential Time When He Could Return to UFC; Details Inside

Former two-divisional champion Conor McGregor was training hard and returning inside UFC octagon after a layoff of almost three and half years. Mystic Mac was scheduled to lock horns with the sixth-ranked UFC lightweight fighter and former Bellator champion Michael Chandler at UFC 303 pay-per-view in a five-round mixed martial arts match.

Unfortunately, the extravaganza between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler was canceled just weeks away from the event; the reason behind the cancellation, Dana White confirmed, was that Conor McGregor had injured himself in the training camp.

Conor McGregor shared an Instagram post and provided details about the injury that forced him to withdraw from UFC 303. It was revealed in the post that he injured his pinkie toe finger while he was doing a sparring session without any safety gear.

Recently, Conor McGregor made an appearance at Bellator Champions Series Dublin to support some of the team members competing on the card. Mystic Mac had a fun chat with Severe MMA, where he revealed the potential timeline he could make his UFC return after recovering from his toe injury.

Conor McGregor said, “The injury is a nuisance. It’s painful. I’m not going to lie. It’s very, very painful – probably even more than the leg, and that’s the truth. I’ll tell you why: The leg was at least wrapped up. I couldn’t access it. The foot is just there still. It’s like it’s exposed or something. It’s a bit painful, but it comes with the territory. I need to just dial it in, get my training camps correct.”

McGregor continued and revealed the potential months he could return, saying, “August-September, I’d love, You know the way it is. I’m in recovery mode.”

Ilia Topuria calls Conor McGregor mentally broken for pulling out of UFC 303

Fight fans were highly anticipated for the UFC 303 pay-per-view, and the primary reason behind the hype was the return of Notorious Conor McGregor after a long break. Mystic Mac pulling himself out of UFC 303 was a major setback for the company; fans were definitely not happy with the news.

A couple of hours back, Conor McGregor tweeted and promised his fans that he would never hurt himself and would never lose inside the octagon.

UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria, who idealizes Conor McGregor and wants to share the octagon with Notorious, seemed not so happy with Mystic Mac; Topuria quoted the tweet of Conor McGregor and called him ‘Mentally Broken’ for pulling out of his main event fight against Michael Chandler.

Topuria tweeted, “You are mentally broken. That is your biggest lesson. You doubt yourself, your abilities, your preparation, that's why you don't show up. You are a bit*h."

Notorious has not yet reacted to Ilia Topuria’s harsh comments on him. Too many UFC fighters are after Mystic Mac, even the current UFC lightweight champion and number one pound-for-pound fighter Islam Makhachev mocked McGregor for pulling out of UFC 303 amidst a toe injury.

Fight fans will have to wait a little longer to witness Conor McGregor walking down the curtains towards the UFC octagon. UFC Light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira will lock horns with Jiri Procházka at the UFC 303 main instead of Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler.

