Conor McGregor Reveals What He Really Thinks of Andrew and Tristan Tate Amid Ongoing Human Trafficking Charges

Trigger Warning: The below article contains mentions of sexual assault

In a surprising twist, Conor McGregor recently shared his thoughts on the controversial Tate brothers. Known for their inflammatory remarks about women, Andrew and Tristan Tate are no strangers to controversy. They are currently facing serious charges, including human trafficking.

What does McGregor think of them? His answer might shock you. Despite the allegations, McGregor expressed a surprisingly positive view of the brothers. Why does he support them? The Tates have a significant following, but their legal troubles are casting shadows.

What does the UFC star see in the Tates?

When asked about the Tate brothers, Conor McGregor didn't hold back. "Thoughts on Andrew Tate? I like Andrew Tate, you know, from what I see and hear, and the brothers too," McGregor said. His remarks have left many people surprised, given the serious charges against the Tates.

Andrew and Tristan Tate face accusations of human trafficking, ra*e, and forming a criminal gang. Despite this, McGregor's comments were positive. He added, "I don’t know much about the criminal aspects surrounding them, seems a little vague to me. You don’t get much information and I haven't really dug deeper. From what I have seen and heard, they are okay in my books. Top G." Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Transitioning from the usual negative responses, McGregor's stance is notably different. While many in the MMA community openly criticize the Tates, McGregor seems to have no problem with them.

Andrew Tate on Slovakia's PM getting shot

Andrew Tate recently commented on the shooting of Slovakia's prime minister, Robert Fico. Fico, who was shot in the abdomen after a government meeting, is in critical condition. On X, Tate implied that Fico’s policies might have led to the attack.

He said, "During Covid, Slovakia was insane; I was there. Full nazi lockdowns vaccine police state. The Government changed and swung back to sanity under Fico. Fico rejected the WHO global pandemic accord. Fico was also anti Ukraine war calling for peace. The enemies of truth no longer hide their intentions. They have abandoned the shadows for force."

Meanwhile, Tate and his brother are still dealing with serious legal issues in Romania, including accusations of ra*e and human trafficking.

Also Read: When Anderson Silva’s Refusal to Engage With His Opponent ‘Embarrassed’ Dana White