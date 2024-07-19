Conor McGregor Reveals When He Will Come Back Amid His Announcement to Quit UFC; Details Inside

Is Conor McGregor truly ready to step back into the octagon? The famed fighter has just revealed his plans for a comeback by the end of this year, setting the stage for an electrifying return. Amid swirling rumors of his departure from the UFC, McGregor's announcement comes as a significant twist.

In a recent ESPN interview, he confirmed that despite a mysterious incident leading to a previous fight's postponement, he's eager to return. "We had an incident and a postponement had to happen," McGregor stated, keeping fans on edge about the details. Will this comeback mark a triumphant return or is it the beginning of a farewell tour in the UFC?

McGregor confirms year-end UFC comeback

Conor McGregor is setting his sights on a major return to the UFC ring by year's end. "My comeback is scheduled for the end of the year sometime. The end of this year, closing out the show," McGregor shared with ESPN. His declaration brings a wave of excitement and a fair share of questions, especially following a setback that yanked him from a much-anticipated fight.

"And, you know, it is what it is. We take it on the chin, we rock on," he explained, shedding light on the unpredictability that has marked his recent career.

Previously, McGregor was all set to face Michael Chandler at UFC 303, a bout that promised fireworks and a coaching clash from The Ultimate Fighter 31. However, just as anticipation peaked, McGregor abruptly withdrew, citing a toe injury that occurred mere weeks before the fight.

This incident not only postponed the match but also stirred up rumors and left fans speculating about the future of the notorious fighter. Now, with a new date set for his return, McGregor appears ready to leap back into the fray, promising an end-of-year showdown that could rekindle his storied legacy in the UFC.

McGregor's future beyond UFC

Conor McGregor isn’t just thinking about his UFC return; he's also planning his future beyond the octagon. Earlier this year, McGregor invested in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) and has already set his sights on making his debut there.

"For me, I've got a bit of business left with the Ultimate Fighting Championship, two fights left on my contract," McGregor shared at a press conference in Marbella. "But for sure we have three lightweights up here and I have my eye on all of this. I'm not here just as an owner; player-manager I'd title myself on this."

He didn’t hold back on his excitement for BKFC, either. "BKFC is the No.1 in the space by a mile. We are different, we are not like anyone else in the space," McGregor said. "For me, BKFC right now is No.1 in the space and there is no-one close to it."

Before his scheduled fight with Michael Chandler at UFC 303, McGregor hinted at negotiations with the UFC for a new deal. "I have two fights left on my UFC contract. We’re currently in negotiation stage with the UFC. Let’s see what happens. Let’s see what takes place," he stated.

