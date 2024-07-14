Conor McGregor Sends Heartfelt Message for Donald Trump After Former President Survives Bullet During Election Rally in Pennsylvania

Conor McGregor sent a message to Donald Trump on social media after former POTUS survived a shooting incident in Pennsylvania. The 45th US president was targeted by a shooter who was killed by the Secret Service after the incident.

McGregor claimed that any other 78-year-old billionaire would have lived a lavish life whereas Trump is still running for elections. He also sent a healing message to Trump.

Conor McGregor’s message for Donald Trump

Conor McGregor, who recently claimed that he has had words with Dana White regarding rescheduling the Michael Chandler fight, reacted to the Donald Trump incident.

McGregor wrote on social media, “A 78 year old multiple billionaire he should be on a yacht on the med touring golf courses. But he is not. He is in Pennsylvania spitting out bullets! Running for the love of his country! God speed Donald! God bless the United States.”

The suspected shooter was killed by the Secret Service and Trump managed to escape with minor injuries to his ear. However, one person present at the event was killed and another two were critically injured.

Donald Trump is a big UFC fan and shares a close relationship with UFC CEO Dana White. Apart from McGregor, the likes of Colby Covington, Jorge Masvidal, Sean Strickland, and more have sent messages on social media after the incident.

Speculation was rife that Donald Trump might even attend the UFC Denver event that was ongoing. However, there was no real basis for those claims as the former POTUS rather headed to the Hospital and has since been discharged.

Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler unite over Donald Trump incident

Conor McGregor’s message for Donald Trump was acknowledged by Michael Chandler as well. Iron wrote, “We stand united on this one… @TheNotoriousMMA.”

McGregor responded to Chandler claiming that he has had a word with Dana White regarding a new fight date for their canceled bout. The Notorious confirmed that the clash will take place in 2024.

Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler were scheduled to square off at UFC 303. However, the Irishman was forced to pull out with a toe injury and no new date for the match has been announced yet.

