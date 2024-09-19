Conor McGregor Shares New Sparring Footage Amid Rising Confusions Regarding His Comeback

Conor McGregor seems to be back in the mix once again. Getting pegged back repeatedly due to his injuries, McGregor seems to be desperate to come back to the cage. In a recently released video on Instagram, ‘The Notorious’ was seen sparring vigorously inside the ring. McGregor has been releasing several sparring videos in recent times, teasing his return to the octagon.

Unfortunately, things seem to be going a little awry on McGregor’s end. After failing to get into the USADA testing pool in time, McGregor was not cleared to fight in the TUF 31 finale. He then ventured into Hollywood to play the role of a villain in the Jake Gyllenhaal starrer, ‘RoadHouse’. Finally, when Dana White announced his return on UFC 303, UFC fans got excited to watch ‘Mystic Mac’ return to action once again.

Sadly, their elation would be short-lived as McGregor soon pulled out of the fight citing a toe injury. Meanwhile, Michael Chandler, who was waiting for a significant time for the McGregor matchup, seemed to have lost interest. In a recent interaction, Chandler stated that after waiting for so long, he has made up his mind to move on with the Conor McGregor bout.

And quite rightly, Chandler has been presented with an opportunity to become the number one lightweight contender. Facing off against Charles Oliveira, Chandler can confirm his berth against Makhachev with a victory. However, this leaves a lot of questions for Conor McGregor. With Chandler out of the question, McGregor now has no opponent or a date, making his comeback in utter jeopardy.

Such uncertainty has led to McGregor approaching Turki Alalshikh to help him find a matchup. While McGregor has claimed to be ‘out of line’ with UFC’s plans, Dana White has not yet ruled out the comeback of the former two division champion. The UFC head honcho mentioned that McGregor might come back in early 2025. As Chandler will be fighting in November, it also leaves a possibility of him coming back for a McGregor fight if there is no significant damage.

Reacting to McGregor’s comeback news, light heavyweight champion Islam Makhachev too, did not seem positive. Makhachev cited McGregor’s knack for partying and mentioned that his comeback possibilities were a ‘fantasy’. Thus, with significant dark clouds looming large, it remains to be seen how Conor McGregor can get out of the mess soon.

