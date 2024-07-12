Conor McGregor Slams Khabib Nurmagomedov and Claims 'The Eagle' Abandoned His Family in Now-Deleted Post

The feud between undefeated former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and former two-divisional champion Conor McGregor is widely regarded as one of the most bitter rivalries in the world of professional mixed martial arts.

Both fighters locked horns in 2018 at UFC 229, a pay-per-view event, where Khabib Nurmagomedov embarrassed Conor McGregor after he choked "The Notorious" in the fourth round of their fight.

Even after almost six years, the animosity between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov remains as bitter and sour as ever. Both men don’t even talk directly about one another and never miss a chance to jab each other virtually.

Recently, Conor McGregor quoted an old ESPN post from 2018, after the Conor McGregor vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov match, where Khabib Nurmagomedov warned the UFC that he would quit if any of his team members, including Islam Makhachev, got banned from the organization.

Conor McGregor quoted the old tweet and slammed Khabib Nurmagomedov for now leaving his family behind in Russia after he faced serious problems.

McGregor expressed in a now-deleted tweet, “Fast forward, he has since abandoned, betrayed, and fled Russia entirely. Leaving his children and mother and wife/cousin behind.”

Conor McGregor claims Khabib Nurmagomedov is hiding in Dubai

This is not the first time Conor McGregor has fired shots at Khabib Nurmagomedov amid the recent controversy around his debt and his gym being under investigation after it was reported that one terrorist involved in the Dagestan terror attack allegedly had relations with Khabib and used to train at his Gym.

Conor McGregor has alleged that, in the past, after getting involved in major controversies, Khabib flew to Dubai.

Conor McGregor, via his Twitter (now X), said, "Broke and on the run. If you see him, tell him push-ups for cash." McGregor tweeted again and revealed, "I heard he (Khabib Nurmagomedov) is now a porta potty in Dubai."

Why Conor McGregor’s UFC 303 fight got canceled

In 2021, Khabib Nurmagomedov dropped his championship and announced his retirement undefeated. He had an exceptional record of 29 wins and no losses in his entire career and barely lost any round in his UFC run.

On the other hand, Conor McGregor’s recent track record has not been as stellar. The last fight "Mystic Mac" had in the UFC was against another arch-rival, Dustin Poirier, in 2021 at UFC 264, a pay-per-view event. The UFC 264 fight ended abruptly after Conor McGregor snapped his leg in the first round.

The injury kept Conor McGregor away from competition. Mystic Mac was scheduled to return after a long layoff of almost three years this June at UFC 303, where he was set to lock horns with Michael Chandler at the pay-per-view. Unfortunately, Conor McGregor injured his toe while he was sparring without gear.

In place of Conor McGregor, UFC light heavyweight Alex Pereira stepped on two weeks' notice. He successfully defended his championship crown against Jiri Prochazka in the main event and earned a heavy bag for saving the UFC 303 card. As per some reports, team McGregor is targeting to return this same year, and they are eyeing the month of December for the same.

