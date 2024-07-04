Conor McGregor Takes Hilarious Dig at Michael Chandler Over His Cover Appearance on Popular Magazine

Conor McGregor is once again trading blows with Michael Chandler. However, this time ‘The Notorious’ decided to troll ‘Iron’ online. The duo were slated to go against each other in the main event of UFC 303. However, this did not materialize as McGregor had to withdraw after getting his toe broken.

Such news was devastating for Michael Chandler. He has been waiting for the fight since 2023. And when the time finally came, it fizzled out quickly. Thus, it is quite normal for Chandler to be mad at ‘Mystic Mac’. Recently, Chandler hit back at McGregor with the infamous ‘Bellator tick’ comment. Surely, McGregor is not the one to keep quiet. ‘The Notorious’ has now trolled Chandler for his latest fashion venture.

Conor McGregor unimpressed with Micahel Chandler

Conor McGregor is known to be a stylish man. Be it his $1.1 million Jacob & Co. Astronomia Tourbillion Baguette to his Monster Energy endorsement, McGregor is always in fashion. However, Michael Chandler recently seems to have followed a similar path. ‘Iron’ has appeared as the cover star for JetSet magazine.

Introducing their new cover star, JetSet uploaded a post on Instagram with Chandler’s cover photo. They captioned the post, “Our cover star, Michael Chandler, embodies the essence of indomitable spirit. From his humble beginnings to his meteoric rise in the MMA world, Chandler’s journey brims with determination and sheer willpower.”

Advertisement

This was not well received by Conor McGregor. Trolling Chandler’s attempt of making it into the fashion industry, McGregor responded with a laughing emoji.

Well, McGregor might laugh all he can. But he might lose his chance of getting a fight with Michael Chandler.

Michael Chandler gets a new fight offer

After Chandler’s date with McGregor fell flat , he was unsure of his future. However, ‘Iron’ recently revealed that he has been offered a title fight against Islam Makhachev. While this might seem like a golden opportunity, Chandler, surprisingly, is not interested. He has reportedly turned down the offer and wants to get McGregor in September at the Sphere.

Dana White too has displayed interest in getting Chandler a match. But the UFC head honcho also reflected that Chandler seems to be fixated on McGregor. Thus, with the future in the doldrums, it will be interesting to see whether Chandler’s decision to wait for the Irishman pays off or not.

Advertisement