Conor McGregor Targets His Muslim Fans With Alcohol-Free Stout

Conor McGregor is known for his bold moves. What’s his latest surprise? He’s targeting his Muslim fans with a new product. Ever heard of an alcohol-free stout? That’s right, McGregor is launching Forged Stout 0.0. This new drink aims to cater to his diverse fanbase.

Why this sudden shift? McGregor is not just a fighter; he’s a savvy businessman. From Proper No. Twelve Whiskey to Forged Irish Stout, his brand keeps growing. Now, he’s thinking about inclusivity. This move shows a softer side of McGregor.

Second Stint in the Soft Drink Game?

During a recent live kickstream with Duelbits.com, Conor McGregor announced something unexpected. He plans to launch an alcohol-free version of his popular Forged Irish Stout, called Forged Stout 0.0. Speaking to his fans, McGregor said, "The alcohol-free Forged Stout for my Muslim fans, Alhamdulillah. We have Forged Stout zero-zero coming soon for sure for you to try."

He added, "You know, my manager is a Muslim...and he has an occasional drink [or two]...There are people who have an occasional drink. If you don't...we've got 0.0 coming for you. Thank you so much for your support, Mashallah."

This announcement follows his usual pre-fight antics. McGregor engaged in a lively session, staking $1,000,000 and beefing with various personalities. Notably, he has a long-standing feud with Dominance MMA manager Ali Abdelaziz. Abdelaziz has often criticized McGregor for disrespecting socio-religious boundaries, especially regarding Team Khabib. However, McGregor's new product seems like a thoughtful gesture towards inclusivity.

Moreover, McGregor is not just focusing on the fight against Michael Chandler at UFC 303. He’s also keen on expanding his brand. From Proper No. Twelve Whiskey to Forged Irish Stout, McGregor continues to innovate. His latest move with Forged Stout 0.0 is strategic, aiming to respect cultural sensitivities and broaden his market reach.

From 'The Notorious' to Composed McGregor

McGregor recently engaged in a lively Q&A session with fans, where he didn’t hold back on dissing several UFC superstars. Following this, he spoke with Oscar Willis of The MacLife, showcasing a more refined demeanor. In this interview, McGregor issued a stern warning to his upcoming opponent, Michael Chandler.

He confidently stated, "I'm ready to go. I'm calm, I'm composed, I'm cold in the soul for this man. This whole thing, I'm coming back with a vengeance, and I'm coming back with skill." McGregor’s words reflect his intense focus and determination. He’s not just returning to the octagon; he’s coming back with a refined strategy and a clear mindset.

Will his new venture with Forged Stout 0.0 win over a new segment of fans? And can he deliver on his promise of a refined comeback in the octagon?

