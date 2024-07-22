Conor McGregor Teases Final UFC Run Amid Potential Switch to Bare-Knuckle Fighting Championship

Conor McGregor’s time with the UFC might soon be over! One of the most decorated UFC fighters of the decade, McGregor made a fortune from the UFC. With his enigmatic presence in and out of the octagon, the Dubliner not only helped himself grow but also worked wonders for the UFC’s expansion. Unfortunately, for the past three years, fans have missed watching ‘The Notorious’ at his menacing best. Suffering a broken ankle, McGregor had to sit out for almost three years to recover.

Despite multiple attempts to get him back, the dream for the fans has remained elusive. However, in a recent interaction with the press, ‘Mystic Mac’ confirmed that he will indeed make a comeback to the UFC. But that comeback might turn out to be short-lived.

Conor McGregor’s final run in the UFC?

Following the failed UFC 303 bout, McGregor confirmed a 2024 return to the UFC. Several UFC Insiders too, have predicted a possible December 14 comeback date for ‘The Notorious’. Addressing the press recently at the BKFC press in Marbella, McGregor stressed his roadmap for the future. Sadly, UFC fans might not find it encouraging.

Conor McGregor stated that he has 2 more fights left in his UFC contract. While the Irishman did not say whether he will renew the contract or not, McGregor hinted at a possible switch to BKFC.

‘Mystic Mac’ stated, “No one in combat sports can speak one bad [word] about a bare-knuckle fighting champion and that for me is money in the bank. but for sure we got three lightweights up here on the dais and you know, I have my eye on all of [them]. I’m not up here just as an owner. Player-manager I’ll title myself on this one.”

Well, it is a known fact that Conor McGregor will do whatever he wants to. But going by his recent interactions, McGregor does seem to be quite interested in BKFC. He even took a shot at Mike Perry and allegedly ‘fired’ him!

Conor McGregor sacks Mike Perry from BKFC

Conor McGregor gave a scathing reaction to Mike Perry’s loss against Jake Paul. Perry, who suffered a sixth-round knockout, is registered under the BKFC. However, McGregor, in a now deleted post, claimed to have fired him from the promotion.

However, soon, Perry would reply back and say that McGregor did not have the authority to sack him. This was because, according to Perry’s claims, he was also a stakeholder in the BKFC. Thus, with McGregor looking engrossed with the BKFC, it now remains to be seen how things pan out in the future.

