Conor McGregor Trashes Khabib Nurmagomedov, Islam Makhachev and More in Recent Rant

Remember the epic comeback Conor McGregor is planning for UFC 303? It seems fight camp isn't all about discipline! Just recently, McGregor was live streaming, and guess what caught his eye? A glass of his own Forged Irish Stout. We all know he promised to stay off alcohol for the fight, so did he crack under the pressure?

Did he take a sip? Well, that's not the only headline-worthy moment from McGregor's online session. He also went on a fiery rant, throwing verbal punches at his fellow fighters. Who got caught in the crossfire?

Kamaru Usman gets a nickname

During the live stream, McGregor didn't hold back. His comments were as sharp as ever. Referring to Kamaru Usman, he said, "Bald little malteeser." Next, he dismissed featherweight contender Ilia Topuria, saying, "Ilia Toporio? I don’t give a f**k about him." Then, he took a swipe at Alexander Volkanovski: "F**k him too, I would have kicked his head clean off his shoulders."

McGregor saved some of his harshest criticism for Khabib Nurmagomedov. He accused his long-time rival of owing money to the Russian government. "He owes his boll*cks to the Russian government," McGregor said. "Two UFC main events he has, and he owes money to the government. Scurrying rat who owes money to the Russian government. I will welcome him back to the fight game that he ran from."

He didn't stop there. McGregor expressed his satisfaction with Khabib's troubles, saying, "I’m ECSTATIC that the Russian government is closing in on them, GET THEM."

Leon Edwards was also in McGregor's sights. "There’s too many decisions coming out of that Leon fella," he said. "Leon Edwards loves a decision, and he’s fighting another decision guy, Belal. Not great times in the welterweight title picture. 150,000 buys if it’s even a PPV."

Finally, McGregor accused Islam Makhachev of using steroids. "Islam was on steroids, they’re all juiced out of their head to f**k them all," he claimed. Adding a touch of humor, McGregor rewarded a viewer who called Artem Lobov a "rat" by sending them a thousand dollars.

As McGregor prepares for his comeback fight against Michael Chandler at UFC 303 on June 29, his fiery comments have certainly kept him in the spotlight. But what do you think? Will McGregor's trash talk give him the psychological edge he needs, or will it backfire?

