Conor McGregor Trolled By New UFC Champ Belal Muhammad Over 'Smoother' Fighter Claims

Belal Muhammad and Conor McGregor’s feud is once again highlighted in the timeline. The UFC welterweight champion went after The Notorious after he claimed himself to be a better fighter than he was when he fought Eddie Alvarez.

Although Conor McGregor has yet to respond, it is clear that The Notorious does not share a cordial relationship with Belal Muhammad. Their previous jabs at each other on interviews and social media had Remember the Name’s latest post as a new addition.

Belal Muhammad laughs at Conor McGregor

An account on X (formerly Twitter) that goes by the name of Historic Vids recently shared a video of Conor McGregor. The Notorious’ knockout over Eddie Alvarez was highlighted in the post with the caption, “Prime Conor McGregor was so smooth.”

The Eddie Alvarez fight was arguably the peak of Conor McGregor’s career. After knocking out the former champ, The Notorious earned double championship status, becoming one of the very few fighters who held titles in two divisions.

Although this performance is lauded as McGregor’s best, The Notorious disagrees. Quote-tweeting the post, he wrote, “I’m even smoother now.” It seems like fans are in for a treat with the Irishman’s next fight in the octagon.

UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad disagrees. Remember the Name, in response to the aforementioned post, laughed at Conor McGregor. It appears that he does not believe in the Irishman’s claims.

Belal Muhammad and Conor McGregor have shared several exchanges on social media. The Irishman seemed like he was not thrilled for the UFC 304 bout. He had believed that Bully B and Leon Edwards only went for decision victories rather than finishes.

Will Belal Muhammad fight Conor McGregor?

Ahead of the fight against Leon Edwards, Belal Muhammad was asked if he would fight Conor McGregor. Most UFC fighters would love an opportunity to fight the Irishman for a money fight and pay-per-view sales.

Belal Muhammad is no different. Remember the Name revealed he would be interested in a money fight with Conor McGregor. However, the welterweight champion does not believe the Irishman will show up for the fight.

“If he’s pulling out for a freaking toe to fight Michael Chandler, he’ll probably pull out for a broken nail to fight me,” said Belal Muhammad. Bully B brings attention to the Irishman’s withdrawal from UFC 303 due to a said pinky toe injury.

Conor McGregor was scheduled to fight Michael Chandler at UFC 303. However, with a pinky toe injury, The Notorious had to withdraw from the bout. The card was replaced with Alex Pereira vs. Jiří Procházka instead.

Fans are anticipating a fixed date for Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler. After The Notorious claimed his toe to have healed, will the fight be held sooner?