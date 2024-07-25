Conor McGregor Trolls Khabib Nurmagomedov By Offering To Buy His House And Take 'Smelly Irish Sh*t' In It

The feud between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov is a never ending saga in the UFC. After The Eagle’s alleged financial discrepancies were reported, the Irishman failed to hold back.

In a now deleted series of posts, Conor McGregor reportedly messaged Khabib Nurmagomedov, asking if he could buy his home in Dagestan amidst financial issues. What did The Notorious say to the former champion?

Conor McGregor offers to buy Khabib Nurmagomedov’s house

Former lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has had one of the most illustrious careers in the UFC. His highlight wins over Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje remain one of the pinnacle of the division.

However, the fighter retired after the Gaethje fight and has been training up-and-coming fighters ever since. In recent times, Khabib Nurmagomedov was been under scrutiny for an unexpected unpaid tax controversy.

Khabib Nurmagomedov allegedly owes millions of dollars in taxes to the Russian government . It was also recently reported that The Eagle’s properties, including cars and houses, were allegedly seized by bailiffs.

This is a perfect time to be Conor McGregor, as the Irishman has had the last laugh on his rival. The Notorious recently shared a direct message that he sent to Khabib Nurmagomedov, taunting the former champion for the seized assets.

“Brotha I just put in to buy your family home off government because you can’t afford I plan on big smelly Irish s***,” wrote Conor McGregor amidst a series of text messages that he had sent to Khabib Nurmagomedov.

The Notorious offered to buy Khabib Nurmagomedov's house after it was reported that his assets were seized. Conor McGregor continues, accusing the Russian contender of abandoning his family. These comments are a call back from the infamous UFC 229 press conference.

Although their fight took place in 2018 following a long and dramatic build up, the theatrics for their current rivalry appears to be more brutal than their initial exchanges prior to stepping into the octagon.

Will Belal Muhammad fight Conor McGregor?

UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards is scheduled to defend his championship title against Belal Muhammad at UFC 304. The American contender has a chance to prove his worth after a long-drawn out battle for the belt.

In a recent press conference, Belal Muhammad gave his thoughts on fighting Conor McGregor. Both contenders have gone back and forth on multiple occasions. The Notorious has also previously mocked Bully B for his decision victories.

“If he’s pulling out for a freaking toe to fight Michael Chandler, he’ll probably pull out for a broken nail to fight me,” said Belal Muhammad. He acknowledges the money fight draw that Conor McGregor has; however, he believes he will not make the fight.