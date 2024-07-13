Conor McGregor Uses Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's WWE Moniker To Label Himself

Former UFC two-division champion Notorious Conor McGregor is currently recovering from an injury he sustained while preparing for his return bout at UFC 303 last month. Mystic Mac was all set to lock horns with the sixth-ranked UFC fighter, Michael Chandler, in the main event.

Unfortunately, Conor McGregor had to pull himself out of his much-awaited return fight against Michael Chandler at UFC 303 after he injured his pinky toe finger during training session.

Conor McGregor' The Final Boss

Recently, Conor McGregor quoted a tweet about him where an X (formerly Twitter) user praised Conor McGregor.

In the tweet by username, the Ultimate Playboys expressed, “Conor McGregor makes money because of who he is. He has reached the third stage. First, you get paid for what you do, and then you're paid for what you know. The final stage is when you get paid for who you are.”



Conor McGregor quoted the same image and labeled himself with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s WWE moniker, “The Final Boss.”

The Rock made his WWE return, turning heel after decades and adopting a new WWE gimmick popularly known as “The Final Boss.” The Rock teamed up with Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL Night One and faced the team of Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. The Brahma Bull gave a stunning performance even after entering the squared circle after almost 11 years.

Conor McGregor’s UFC record

1. UFC on FUEL TV: Mousasi vs Latifi - Apr. 06, 2013

- WIN: Conor McGregor vs Marcus Brimage

- Method: KO/TKO (Punches)

- Round: 1

- Time: 1:07

2. UFC Fight Night: Shogun vs Sonnen - Aug. 17, 2013

- WIN: Conor McGregor vs Max Holloway

- Method: U-DEC (Unanimous Decision)

- Rounds: 3

- Time: 5:00

3. UFC Fight Night: McGregor vs Brandao - Jul. 19, 2014

- WIN: Conor McGregor vs Diego Brandao

- Method: KO/TKO (Punch)

- Round: 1

- Time: 4:05

4. UFC 178: Johnson vs Cariaso - Sep. 27, 2014

- WIN: Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier

- Method: KO/TKO (Punch)

- Round: 1

- Time: 1:46

5. UFC Fight Night: McGregor vs Siver - Jan. 18, 2015

- WIN: Conor McGregor vs Dennis Siver

- Method: KO/TKO (Punch)

- Round: 2

- Time: 1:54

6. UFC 189: Mendes vs McGregor - Jul. 11, 2015

- WIN: Conor McGregor vs Chad Mendes

- Method: KO/TKO (Punch)

- Round: 2

- Time: 4:57

7. UFC 194: Aldo vs McGregor - Dec. 12, 2015

- WIN: Conor McGregor vs Jose Aldo

- Method: KO/TKO (Punch)

- Round: 1

- Time: 0:13

8. UFC 196: McGregor vs Diaz - Mar. 05, 2016

- LOSS: Conor McGregor vs Nate Diaz

- Method: SUB (Rear Naked Choke)

- Round: 2

- Time: 4:12

9. UFC 202: Diaz vs. McGregor 2 - Aug. 20, 2016

- WIN: Conor McGregor vs Nate Diaz

- Method: M-DEC (Majority Decision)

- Rounds: 5

- Time: 5:00

10. UFC 205: Alvarez vs McGregor - Nov. 12, 2016

- WIN: Conor McGregor vs Eddie Alvarez

- Method: KO/TKO (Punches)

- Round: 2

- Time: 3:04

11. UFC 229: Khabib vs. McGregor - Oct. 06, 2018

- LOSS: Conor McGregor vs Khabib Nurmagomedov

- Method: SUB (Rear Naked Choke)

- Round: 4

- Time: 3:03

12. UFC 246: McGregor vs. Cowboy - Jan. 18, 2020

- WIN: Conor McGregor vs Donald Cerrone

- Method: KO/TKO (Punches)

- Round: 1

- Time: 0:40

13. UFC 257: Poirier vs. McGregor - Jan. 23, 2021

- LOSS: Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier

- Method: KO/TKO (Punches)

- Round: 2

- Time: 2:32

14. UFC 264: Poirier vs. McGregor 3 - Jul. 10, 2021

- LOSS: Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier

- Method: KO/TKO

- Round: 1

- Time: 5:00

