Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler: Ariel Helwani Provides Concerning Update on UFC 303 Fight Status

Ariel Helwani has provided a worrisome update on Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler at UFC 303. The Irishman is set to make his highly anticipated octagon return on June 29.

However, doubts grew over the fight going ahead after a Dublin presser was canceled last week. Chandler has since confirmed that the fight is on as scheduled. Helwani, though, has now given a worrying update.

Ariel Helwani’s report on Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler

Last week, Helwani reported that the UFC sent out feelers. They wanted to check if someone was ready to step in at the last minute at UFC 303. However, recent developments suggested that Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler would go ahead.

Helwani has now claimed that the UFC has once again sent out feelers. He claimed that there’s more pessimism than last week regarding the fight’s status. He wrote on X: “But since this morning, mutiple sources are now saying feelers are being sent out again for June 29. For a replacement and/or new fight(s). In short, there seems to pessimism all over again regarding the status of the 303 main event. Actually even more pessimism - it seems - than on Monday last week after the presser was cancelled at the last minute.”

He added that whether this is due diligence on the UFC’s part remains to be seen. Helwani wrote: “Is this insurance? Due diligence? Emergency replacement mode? Remains to be seen. It's all developing (again). But it doesn't appear as though we are out of the woods either way just yet. More to come, and hopefully a definitive answer one way or the other In short order.”

Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler is a mega event. Apart from the Irishman’s iconic return, the UFC 303 card headlines the international fight week. Hence, fans are keen to know the fight’s status.

Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler: What are the other notable fights on the UFC 303 card?

The UFC has recently focused on stacking the Conor McGregor cards with up-and-coming prospects. McGregor’s presence gives the card extra exposure. Other fighters can use this opportunity to raise their stock.

UFC 303 has a light heavyweight co-main event. Top contenders Jamahal Hill and Carlos Ulberg will lock horns. Meanwhile, Irishman Ian Garry is set to face Michael Venom Page in a battle of two skilled strikers.

Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler, though, is certainly the cherry on top. Fans eagerly await the definitive status of the fight.

